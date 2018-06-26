NHL Free Agents 2018: Rumors and Predictions for Top Players Available

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

With John Carlson re-signing with the Washington Capitals, the 2018 NHL free agent class took a serious hit. The group was thin on talent in the first place and with the high-end blueliner locked up through 2026, only one big fish remains in John Tavares.

Of course, there are still numerous other players available, and adding the right forward or defenseman during free agency can make a huge impact—even when the said impact isn't immediately evident.

A perfect example of that is Devante Smith-Pelly. The Capitals signed him to a one-year deal worth $650,000 three days into free agency last July after it became clear that they were simply going to need bodies up front.



It was a signing that former head coach Barry Trotz wasn't initially a fan of, and Smith-Pelly wasn't expected to play any kind of significant role in Washington over the course of his contract. Of course, the forward turned out to be an integral part of the Capitals' run to the Stanley Cup; an unlikely hero if there ever was one.

Organizations are never exactly sure about how free agent signings will work out, which is what makes the free agency period such an interesting, dangerous time for general managers and the teams they operate.



John Tavares Sweepstakes Now Has Clear-Cut Contenders

Last week we learned that John Tavares would listen to pitches from various squads around the NHL ahead free agency opening on July 1. Now we actually know who the forward will be meeting with. This according to Brett Cyrgalis of The New York Post who wrote the following on Monday:

"The John Tavares Sweepstakes have fully taken off, with five teams represented at his agent’s office in Los Angeles set to make their in-person pitches through Wednesday, and possibly one or two more set up with phone conversations. The group includes the Maple Leafs, Sharks, Stars, Bruins and Lightning — plus the Islanders. This is the listening period for the Isles captain before he can reach unrestricted free agency Sunday."

That's an interesting group of teams, and it's worth noting that neither the Vegas Golden Knights or Montreal Canadiens are included.

The next week or so will almost certainly be agonizing for the New York Islanders, while Toronto, San Jose, Dallas, Boston and Tampa Bay have to be ecstatic about the opportunity to make their respective cases to a game-changing center like Tavares.

If he bolts and ends up signing with any of those franchises besides the Islanders, they'll instantly become Stanley Cup favorites based on the talent they already have in place and expectations will be boosted noticeably. Can you imagine Tavares lining up with Steven Stamkos with the Lightning? Or forming a one-two punch at center with Auston Matthews in Toronto?

Joe Thornton Plans to Remain a San Jose Shark

Any franchise that whiffs on Tavares will go into scramble mode, checking down to Plan B to find help at center. Joe Thornton, despite turning 39 next month, is likely a pivot that at least a few of those teams would try to pursue.

It doesn't sound like "Jumbo" Joe has any intention of leaving the bay area, however.

Earlier this week, Pierre LeBrun tweeted the following, indicating that the longtime San Jose Shark intends to re-sign with the team. San Jose is simply keeping its ledger clear while making a run at Tavares.

As LeBrun notes, the Sharks have plenty of cap space to work with moving forward. They have over $18 million after shipping Mikkel Boedker to the Ottawa Senators and then trading Mike Hoffman to the Florida Panthers hours later for draft picks.

Thornton was plagued by injury in 2017-18 but still managed to notch 14 goals and 36 points in 47 games. When healthy, he's one of the slickest passers in pro hockey and should still be capable of producing 40 or 50 points in a campaign.

Perhaps teams will still kick tires in early July, but it doesn't sound like the future Hall-of-Fame forward is going anywhere as his career comes to a close.

Rick Nash Reportedly Contemplating Retirement

This is a bit of a sad one here.

After missing out on Ilya Kovalchuk, the Boston Bruins have turned their attention back to Rick Nash, who they'd like to re-sign to a reasonable contract. In fact, Darren Dreger has indicated that at least five other teams have shown interest in the wing.

The thing is, Nash is reportedly considering hanging up his skates for good. From Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe: "Nash, according to Sweeney, continues to say through agent Joe Resnick that he isn’t sure if he wants to continue his career. He has had a few concussions over 1,149 career games (including playoffs) and now, amid the nearly daily stories of ex-NHLers dealing with addled brains, has to be pondering what his quality of life will be at 34 and beyond."

Nash isn't the star that he was when he played for the Columbus Blue Jackets, but he's still a solid middle-six scorer who can thrive when skating with the right kind of players. He doesn't have his name on the Stanley Cup, and given his age, should at least get another handful of cracks at it before he decides to retire.

He's also only 63 goals away from joining the illustrious 500-goal club; an achievement that would be well within reach if he played another few seasons. That he may not be able to gun for a championship or a spot in hockey's most recognizable club due to concussions is a bummer, to say the least.

Of coure, there's another report floating around that Nash could be interested in signing back on with the Blue Jackets to try for that elusive Cup ring. So who knows what the future holds for the forward.