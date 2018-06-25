Simms & Lefkoe: Saquon's Body Issue Photos, NFL Ref Crisis, Jameis Fallout

Simms & Lefkoe: Saquon's Body Issue Photos, NFL Ref Crisis, Jameis FalloutJune 25, 2018
It's the Tuesday edition of Simms & Lefkoe!
On today's episode of the show, the guys discuss Gene Steratore's retirement, Odell's dunks, Jameis Winston's suspension, Davis Webb's work ethic, and much more.
Warning: Contains NSFW language.
