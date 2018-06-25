Simms & Lefkoe: Saquon's Body Issue Photos, NFL Ref Crisis, Jameis Fallout

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJune 25, 2018

The Simms & Lefkoe Podcast
The Simms & Lefkoe PodcastBleacher Report

It's the Tuesday edition of Simms & Lefkoe!

On today's episode of the show, the guys discuss Gene Steratore's retirement, Odell's dunks, Jameis Winston's suspension, Davis Webb's work ethic, and much more.

Follow us @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram to tell us what you think of the show!

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.

Related

    Report: Edelman's Appeal Hearing Scheduled for Monday

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Edelman's Appeal Hearing Scheduled for Monday

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Every Team's Backup QB Situation

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ranking Every Team's Backup QB Situation

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Dak Preps for Future Deal, Makes Agent Switch

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dak Preps for Future Deal, Makes Agent Switch

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    JuJu Signs 6-Figure Gaming Sponsorship Deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    JuJu Signs 6-Figure Gaming Sponsorship Deal

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report