NFL Players on the Verge of Huge Paydays

NFL Players on the Verge of Huge PaydaysJune 26, 2018
The NFL's salary cap has risen by 43 percent since 2013, which means that a lot of the players who either entered the league or signed their current contracts at or around that time are in for some rather wild raises based solely on cap inflation.
Throw in that the 14 players listed below have become (or have continued to perform like) superstars in recent years, and they're likely to break the bank with a little more force than many of their colleagues.
Here are seven offensive players and seven defensive players on the verge of mega paydays in the years, months, weeks, days, maybe even hours to come.
All contract-related figures courtesy of Spotrac.
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a two-time MVP, a Super Bowl champion and the highest-rated qualified passer in NFL history. At age 34, he's still in his prime at that position, and it's pretty much a consensus that he's severely underpaid with an average annual salary of $22 million.
Rodgers signed that deal back in 2013. Since, nine other quarterbacks have signed contracts that have them making higher salaries. But he and the Packers appear to be working toward a new deal with two years remaining on their current pact.
"Both sides are working towards it, and we're confident we'll come to an agreement soon," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told PFT Live in May.
When that agreement is finalized, look for Rodgers to become the first player in NFL history to earn an average annual salary in excess of $30 million.
Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson
Like Rodgers, quarterback Russell Wilson is slated to hit free agency in two years. But unlike Rodgers, the Seattle Seahawks stud would be hitting the open market smack dab in the middle of his prime.
The 29-year-old isn't quite as accomplished as Rodgers, but he's coming off the fourth Pro Bowl campaign of his career, he's also a Super Bowl champ, and he's one of the game's most talented players. He's yet to win an MVP, but he was a candidate while carrying a limping Seahawks team for much of the 2017 season.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in May that Wilson's camp expects to be hit with the franchise tag after the 2019 season, which would put the Seahawks on the hook for $30.3 million. And you'd have to think that a long-term deal would be nearly as costly on an annual basis.
Nothing's imminent here, but one way or another Wilson will likely be one of the highest-paid players in league history come 2020.
Pittsburgh Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell
For the second consecutive offseason, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is staying away from the team while faced with the possibility of playing under the franchise tag. That means the 26-year-old two-time first-team All-Pro will likely either strike long-term gold this summer (before the July 16 deadline for franchise players to sign long-term contracts) or receive a huge payday when he hits free agency in 2019.
Of course, Bell's position alone will keep him from making the kind of cash elite players earn at most other positions. But the franchise tag alone will pay him nearly twice as much as any other running back in 2018. And when ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler asked him in April about his per-year magic number, Bell said he wouldn't take anything less than $14.5 million annually on a long-term deal.
The fact is Bell has racked up a league-high 3,830 scrimmage yards the last two years. And while it's fair to worry about the workload he's received to compile those yards, there's little doubt somebody will soon pay him handsomely for what he's done prior to turning 27.
Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson
Like Bell, Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson will turn 27 in the next calendar year. But unlike Bell, Johnson has plenty of tread on his tires. That's because the 2015 third-round pick turned 24 during his rookie season, was only a part-timer that year and missed virtually all of the 2017 season while recovering from a wrist injury.
But sandwiched between those two campaigns was a standout year in which Johnson led the league with 2,118 scrimmage yards and 20 total touchdowns while earning first-team All-Pro honors.
He's healthy now and should be in for a bounce-back contract year, but there's a chance the minicamp holdout receives a fat new contract well before having to play for just $1.9 million in the fall.
"I don't see any way he plays just for that," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said on air earlier this month. "I truly believe that the Cardinals and David Johnson at some point will negotiate a contract extension before the season."
Cards GM Steve Keim has since said—per Darren Urban of the team's official website—that the organization looks forward to "rewarding" Johnson. And when that happens, look for him to be paid better than the less accomplished Devonta Freeman, who currently tops all backs not named Bell with an average annual salary of $8.3 million.
New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr.
During each of his first three seasons in the NFL, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught at least 90 passes for at least 1,300 yards and a minimum of 10 touchdowns. His fourth season was derailed early by an ankle injury, but that might not prevent OBJ from landing one of the most lucrative contracts in NFL history at some point in the next couple of years.
Beckham and a lot onlookers sure hope it doesn't take that long, but he's entering the optioned fifth year in his rookie contract, and the franchise tag could of course be on the table beyond that.
Contract negotiations between Beckham and the Giants have been a hot topic all offseason, but SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported last week that those talks have gone "basically nowhere."
"According to multiple sources, the two sides have had preliminary conversations but no serious talks," Vacchiano added. "The Beckham camp, according to a source, doesn't view the Giants as being ready or willing to engage in serious conversations just yet. The Giants, according to a source, want to at least see him on the field and in action to make sure he's still the same player after his ankle surgery before they talk about paying him more than any receiver in NFL history."
Prior to suffering that injury, Beckham was one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the league. And he's still only 25 years old. So if he looks good in live action this August, don't be surprised if one of the game's most popular players also becomes the highest-paid wide receiver of all time.
Tennessee Titans OT Taylor Lewan
While Beckham surprisingly wasn't absent from the majority of the Giants' offseason program, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan joined Johnson and Bell as a holdout from his team's mandatory minicamp earlier this month.
The 26-year-old is due to make $9.3 million in the optioned final year of his rookie deal, but Lewan clearly wants more money and long-term security after excelling as Marcus Mariota's blind-side protector in each of the last three seasons.
Lewan has put up strong Pro Football Focus numbers while starting 47 of a possible 48 games during that span, causing PFF's Gordon McGuinness to state in March that "it wouldn't be a shock to see Lewan as the NFL's highest-paid offensive tackle at some point over the next year."
Those at left tackle are more likely than players at any other offensive line position to be hit with the franchise tag, so it's possible we'll have to wait more than a year to see Lewan land a long-term deal of that ilk. But as long as he continues to perform the way he has, the two-time Pro Bowler should eventually earn bigger bucks than Nate Solder, who makes a position-best $15.5 million a year despite having never been to a Pro Bowl.
Carolina Panthers OT Daryl Williams
Meanwhile, PFF graded Daryl Williams of the Carolina Panthers as the best right tackle in the NFL in his breakout 2017 season.
Right tackles aren't typically paid as well as left tackles, which means Williams might never fetch Solder money. But that also means the franchise tag is less likely to be in Williams' future, so he might be just one strong walk year away from a jackpot.
Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer reported last week that a "monster gap" separated the team and player in contract negotiations, which probably indicates that Williams knows he'll cash in if/when he hits the open market as a 26-year-old next spring.
Lane Johnson is the league's highest-paid right tackle with an average annual salary of $11.3 million. But Johnson signed that deal two years ago, and the salary cap has shot up since then. If Williams can deliver again in 2018, he might push the $12 million mark in 2019.
Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald
Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald knows he's worth significantly more than the $6.9 million he's scheduled to make in the option year of his rookie contract, which is probably why the reigning Defensive Player of the Year was absent during the team's offseason program.
The 27-year-old has become the most dominant defensive player in the league, and it's probably only a matter of time before he is compensated accordingly.
The Rams aren't even denying it. GM Les Snead acknowledged on The MMQB Podcast in April that Donald is "on the verge of being the highest-paid defensive player in football."
It's doubtful the Rams would let a player like that walk, but the team has a lot of key players with expiring contracts. There's a lot of incentive to get a deal done soon, so I'd watch for Donald to finally cash in at some point this summer or fall.
Oakland Raiders DE Khalil Mack
But Donald isn't the only comically underpaid former Defensive Player of the Year seeking a new contract ahead of his fifth NFL season. Same can be said of Oakland Raiders edge-defender Khalil Mack, who won that award in 2016 and is coming off a third consecutive Pro Bowl campaign at the age of 27.
Mack also skipped his team's offseason program, even though GM Reggie McKenzie told NFL.com's Steve Wyche in April that contract talks had been "positive" and that the goal is to make Mack "a Raider for life."
Considering that a skyrocketing salary cap has led to record-breaking deals on both sides of the ball of late, it's possible Mack is waiting for Donald to sign and Donald is waiting for Mack to sign, hoping that they'll be able to use the other guy's contract as leverage. In the meantime, both remain "on the verge."
Dallas Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence
The biggest money these days goes those who can throw passes, those who protect those who throw passes and those who attack those who throw passes. And in 2017, few players were more effective at attacking quarterbacks than Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, who was the only player in the NFL with 13-plus sacks and four or more forced fumbles.
That 14.5-sack, Pro Bowl campaign earned Lawrence $17.1 million via the franchise tag, but the 2014 second-round pick could be in for an even bigger fifth season at the age of 26. Dallas has a young, talented defense that should offer him more support in coverage, and there's evidence he was an even better rusher last season than his sack numbers indicate.
Per PFF, Lawrence recorded "the league's highest pass-rush productivity among 4-3 defensive ends at 14.8."
If Lawrence continues to grow under the tag in 2018, he could earn just as much as Donald or Mack going forward.
Detroit Lions DE Ezekiel Ansah
Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah was also hit with the franchise tag after a productive 2017 season, but he'll have trouble earning as much as Lawrence when he does eventually sign a long-term contract in Detroit or elsewhere.
That's because Ansah is a little bit older (29, allegedly) and might take heat for being a little more streaky. Nine of his 12 sacks last year came in three games, and six were recorded in the final two weeks of the season. That could be an indication the 2013 No. 5 overall pick is on the verge of exploding, and that's entirely possible. But if he's held to eight or fewer sacks for the fourth time in six years, he might not become quite as rich as some of his elite pass-rushing cohorts.
Still, the man attacks—and often crushes—quarterbacks, and he's in his prime. He'll likely either sign a long-term deal worth at least $17 million per year before that July 16 deadline or he'll land a similar contract next spring.
Houston Texans DE Jadeveon Clowney
While Lawrence and Ansah are likely to cash in on the fact they've put up big numbers in recent years, Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is hoping to do so as well—but he'll have to stay healthy and continue to grow.
Clowney's sack totals have risen in each of his first four NFL campaigns, growing from zero in an injury-derailed rookie campaign to 4.5 in 2015, to six in a Pro Bowl 2016 season and then to 9.5 in another Pro Bowl 2017 showing.
The problem is he's been plagued by injuries for much of his career, which could explain why John McClain of the Houston Chronicle has his doubts about whether the Texans will extend his contract beyond his rookie deal, which expires after this season.
Still, it's rather remarkable Clowney has made a pair of Pro Bowls despite those injuries. He made a huge impact during Houston's 2016 playoff run, reminding us why he was the top pick in the 2014 draft.
If Houston doesn't back up the Brinks truck, somebody else will.
Seattle Seahawks S Earl Thomas
Ladies and gentlemen, Earl Thomas has yet to turn 30. And he won't until next May.
Hard to believe, considering that the Seattle Seahawks safety is already a three-time first-team All-Pro, a six-time Pro Bowler and a two-time Super Bowl participant. He's the only player this decade with 25-plus interceptions and 10 or more forced fumbles, and now he's entering a contract year in his prime.
Thomas deserves a raise, but his expiring deal already pays him an average of $10 million a year. The next deal will inevitably pay him within the same range as that of Eric Berry, who leads the position with a $13 million average annual salary under the six-year deal he signed with Kansas City in February 2017.
ESPN.com's Brady Henderson wrote last week that "there has been nothing to indicate" an extension is coming in Seattle, but barring injury, Thomas will soon become even more rich than he already is.
New York Giants S Landon Collins
Giants safety Landon Collins hasn't accomplished as much as Thomas, but the dude is only 24 years old, and his resume already contains two Pro Bowl nods, an All-Pro honor and exquisite numbers (332 tackles, eight picks, four sacks, 28 passes defensed and a pair of forced fumbles).
PFF recently named him the third-best player under the age of 25 in football, behind only Joey Bosa and Jalen Ramsey.
He's missed just one game in three seasons, and circumstances in New York could improve his chances of landing a lucrative long-term deal sooner than later. That's because Beckham is hogging most of the attention on that roster and could wind up being hit with the franchise tag next spring, leaving Collins free to hit the open market if the Giants don't pony up.