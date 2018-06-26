NFL Players on the Verge of Huge Paydays

5 of 14

During each of his first three seasons in the NFL, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught at least 90 passes for at least 1,300 yards and a minimum of 10 touchdowns. His fourth season was derailed early by an ankle injury, but that might not prevent OBJ from landing one of the most lucrative contracts in NFL history at some point in the next couple of years.

Beckham and a lot onlookers sure hope it doesn't take that long, but he's entering the optioned fifth year in his rookie contract, and the franchise tag could of course be on the table beyond that.

Contract negotiations between Beckham and the Giants have been a hot topic all offseason, but SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported last week that those talks have gone "basically nowhere."

"According to multiple sources, the two sides have had preliminary conversations but no serious talks," Vacchiano added. "The Beckham camp, according to a source, doesn't view the Giants as being ready or willing to engage in serious conversations just yet. The Giants, according to a source, want to at least see him on the field and in action to make sure he's still the same player after his ankle surgery before they talk about paying him more than any receiver in NFL history."

Prior to suffering that injury, Beckham was one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the league. And he's still only 25 years old. So if he looks good in live action this August, don't be surprised if one of the game's most popular players also becomes the highest-paid wide receiver of all time.