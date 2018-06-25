Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

For the second time in as many weeks the Chicago Cubs (42-33) will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers (41-35), only this time the scene shifts from Wrigley Field to Dodger Stadium for Monday's series opener.

The struggling Cubs took two of three from the Dodgers last week and will send a rookie to the mound for his MLB debut in Duane Underwood Jr. as solid road underdogs at the sportsbooks.

MLB betting line: The Dodgers opened as -136 favorites (wager $136 to win $100); the total is at 7.5 runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 2.4-2.3, Dodgers (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Cubs can pay on the MLB lines

Underwood gets the call in this tough spot for Chicago in an effort to give ace Jon Lester more much-needed rest following a 119-pitch effort last time out against Los Angeles.

Lester pitched seven scoreless innings versus the Dodgers and allowed five hits with three walks and one strikeout in a 4-0 victory.

Underwood, 23, was a second-round pick of the Cubs in 2012, which was the first MLB draft for president of baseball operations Theo Epstein and general manager Jed Hoyer with the team.

Morry Gash/Associated Press

In other words, he is one of their top prospects and could surprise here.

Why the Dodgers can pay on the MLB lines

Los Angeles has headed in the opposite direction of Chicago since their last meeting, winning three games in a row while the opposition just got swept in four by the Cincinnati Reds for the first time since 1983.

The Dodgers are slowly but surely making their move for one of the playoff spots in the National League, sitting 2.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the lead in the NL West. Arizona has won four straight, otherwise Los Angeles would be even closer to first place.

The Dodgers tied an MLB record with seven solo home runs in an 8-7 win over the New York Mets on Sunday to complete a sweep, and their offense is on fire right now.

Smart betting pick

The Cubs are seemingly at a disadvantage in this starting pitching matchup based on experience. However, Underwood's counterpart Kenta Maeda (4-4, 3.84 ERA) has not gone more than five innings in his past three starts for Los Angeles.

Maeda threw 74 pitches in only 3.2 innings of an eventual 4-3 victory in the series opener last Tuesday, which was also the first game of a doubleheader. While he is a justifiable favorite, there is value on Chicago with Underwood.

Ignore the fact the Dodgers have won eight of the last 11 meetings. Take the Cubs instead.

MLB betting trends

Chicago is 1-4 in its last five games.

Chicago is 0-5 in its last five games on the road.

The total has gone under in eight of Los Angeles' last 10 games.

