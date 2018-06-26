Switzerland vs. Costa Rica: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/Getty Images

Switzerland can guarantee their progression to the knockout phase of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday if they draw with Costa Rica in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

The Swiss sit on four points after their first two matches, while Costa Rica are out having failed to pick up a point in either of theirs.

Read on for a closer look at the clash, but first, here are the viewing details you need to catch the action:

Date: Wednesday, June 27

Time: 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

TV: ITV (UK), FS1 (USA)

Live Stream: ITV Hub (UK), Fox Soccer 2GO (USA)



Team News

Per Sky Sports' Rory O'Callaghan, Switzerland players Xherdan Shaqiri, Granit Xhaka and Stephan Lichtsteiner have not been banned for the clash by FIFA for making an Albanian "double eagle" gesture as they celebrated in their victory over Serbia.

Shaqiri and Xhaka are ethnic Albanians, who make up the majority of the population of Kosovo, where they both have heritage. In 1999, NATO had to intervene to put an end to a crackdown on Albanian people by Serbia, who have not recognised Kosovo's independence since it was declared in 2008.



FIFA rules prevent the display of political messages or symbols and the trio could have been hit with two-match bans, ruling them out for Costa Rica and the Round of 16, if Switzerland make it there.

However, after investigation, football's governing body has opted to warn Shaqiri and Xhaka as well as fine them 10,000 Swiss francs (£7,633) for unsporting behaviour, and Lichtsteiner was fined half that amount.

Per Transfermarkt, Costa Rica have no injury or suspension concerns and should have their full squad of 23 available as a result.

Preview

Having their three key players available is a significant boost to the Swiss in this match.

They rode their luck in their 2-1 win over Serbia and would have been punished if Aleksandar Mitrovic was more clinical. The striker was also inexplicably denied a penalty despite being hauled down by not one, but two Switzerland defenders.

Switzerland came back to win courtesy of two fine goals from Xhaka and Shaqiri:

As Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe noted, Shaqiri has something his team-mates lack:

Indeed, if he had been suspended, Switzerland would largely be reliant on Haris Seferovic to fire them past Costa Rica.

However, as football writer Karl Matchett noted, the striker isn't particularly prolific:

Costa Rica have little to play for given they're already out, which could play into the Swiss' hands, but they've not been easy to break down in Russia.

Los Ticos were only beaten by a sensational free-kick from Aleksandar Kolarov in their first match, while Brazil only managed to breach their defence in added time.

Costa Rica are capable of making it a tight game, but with their key players available Switzerland should be capable of securing the point they need here.