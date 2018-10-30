Report: Kyle Long to Miss 6-8 Weeks After Suffering Foot Injury vs. Jets

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 30: Kyle Long #75 of the Chicago Bears in action during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field on September 30, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears won 48-10. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Chicago Bears right guard Kyle Long is reportedly expected to miss between six and eight weeks after he suffered a foot injury during the team's 24-10 Week 8 win over the New York Jets, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Rapoport added Long is "getting more info" but the six-to-eight-week timetable remains the "best estimate." 

The 29-year-old landed on season-ending injured reserve in 2016 and 2017, and to say he was banged up last year would be an understatement. 

Once the 2017 campaign came to a close, Long underwent neck, shoulder and elbow surgeries. All told, he appeared in 18 of a possible 32 games over the past two seasons after missing a single game between 2013 and 2015. 

With Long ailing once again, the Bears will have to debate their plan of action at right guard. While Eric Kush is locked in at left guard, head coach Matt Nagy could roll with second-round pick James Daniels or veteran Bryan Witzmann as the new starting right guard. 

Witzmann, 28, started 13 games for the Kansas City Chiefs last season when Nagy was the team's offensive coordinator. 

