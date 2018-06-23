Edwin Jackson to Join Record-Tying 13th MLB Team with Athletics Call-Up

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2018

Washington Nationals pitcher Edwin Jackson (40) works in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

Edwin Jackson is officially a next-level journeyman. 

According to the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser, Jackson will tie a Major League Baseball record and suit up for his 13th team when he joins the Oakland A's in the coming days. Former A's closer Octavio Dotel also suited up for 13 teams over the course of his 15-year career. 

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

