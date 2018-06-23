Edwin Jackson to Join Record-Tying 13th MLB Team with Athletics Call-Up

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Edwin Jackson is officially a next-level journeyman.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser, Jackson will tie a Major League Baseball record and suit up for his 13th team when he joins the Oakland A's in the coming days. Former A's closer Octavio Dotel also suited up for 13 teams over the course of his 15-year career.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.