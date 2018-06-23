Edwin Jackson to Join Record-Tying 13th MLB Team with Athletics Call-Up

Edwin Jackson to Join Record-Tying 13th MLB Team with Athletics Call-UpJune 23, 2018
John Bazemore/Associated Press
Edwin Jackson is officially a next-level journeyman.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser, Jackson will tie a Major League Baseball record and suit up for his 13th team when he joins the Oakland A's in the coming days. Former A's closer Octavio Dotel also suited up for 13 teams over the course of his 15-year career.
