NFL Referee Gene Steratore Retires, Reportedly Will Join CBS as Rules Analyst

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Referee Gene Steratore #114 makes a call during the second quarter of Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Longtime NFL referee Gene Steratore is retiring, according to senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron, and reportedly plans to join CBS as the network's new rules analyst.

Cameron Filipe of Football Zebras reported the news Friday. 

Steratore spent the last 15 seasons as an official after joining the league in 2003 as a field judge. He was promoted to referee in 2006 and worked 12 playoff games, including the Philadelphia Eagles' 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52. 

                                                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

