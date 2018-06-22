NFL Referee Gene Steratore Retires, Reportedly Will Join CBS as Rules Analyst

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Longtime NFL referee Gene Steratore is retiring, according to senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron, and reportedly plans to join CBS as the network's new rules analyst.

Steratore spent the last 15 seasons as an official after joining the league in 2003 as a field judge. He was promoted to referee in 2006 and worked 12 playoff games, including the Philadelphia Eagles' 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.