World Cup 2018: Odds and Updated Predictions for Saturday's Group Matches

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Germany aim to get back to winning ways when they face Sweden in their second match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Die Mannschaft will be in action at Sochi's Fisht Stadium after Mexico take on South Korea in Group F.

El Tri beat holders Germany last time out and can feel confident about winning again in Rostov. There's enough attacking talent in Mexico's ranks to see off a South Korea squad short of goals.

The day will begin with Belgium looking to add three more points to their tally in Group G at the expense of Tunisia. A second win surely awaits a gifted squad loaded with Premier League stars such as Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard.

Saturday's Schedule and Predictions

Belgium 3-1 Tunisia, 3 p.m. Local Time (1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET)

South Korea 1-2 Mexico, 6 p.m. Local Time (4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET)

Germany 2-1 Sweden, 9 p.m. Local Time (7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET)

Saturday's Odds

Belgium 20-1, Draw 21-4, Tunisia 12-1

South Korea 15-2, Draw 13-5, Mexico 20-49

Germany 5-11, Draw 3-1, Sweden 7-1

All odds, per OddsShark.

Belgium' Scoring Threat Too Much for Tunisia

Belgium are the last nation a team with goalkeeper problems wants to face. However, Tunisia will be without Mouez Hassen after he injured his shoulder during the 2-1 loss to England, per BBC Sport.

The Tunisia defence already faces an uphill battle trying to contain Lukaku, who scored twice against Panama last time out. He's his country's leading scorer, with 38 in 70 matches, "a record that does not just bear comparison with the great sharpshooters of the modern age, it blows them through the saloon bar doors," according to Sam Wallace of the Daily Telegraph.

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

With quality supply coming from De Bruyne and Hazard, Lukaku won't lack for chances. He will also be able to rely on the pace of Dries Mertens to stretch the Tunisia back line and draw markers out of the middle.

Mertens scored a wonder goal against Panama and is playing the best football of his career, having also scored 21 times in all competitions for Serie A runners up Napoli this season.

Tunisia proved against England they can move the ball with intelligence and style. Yet they simply don't have the goals, nor the defensive resources, to unsettle Belgium.

Germany and Mexico will Continue to Entertain

Germany lost 1-0 to Mexico in Moscow, but both nations left the Luzhniki Stadium with credit having put on an entertaining display of flowing, attacking football:

While they couldn't find the net in the Russian capital, Die Mannschaft still produced chances for fun. Their pace and movement in forward areas remains top notch thanks to Thomas Muller and Timo Werner.

The bigger decisions facing coach Joachim Low concern whether or not to star Marco Reus, Ilkay Gundogan and Leon Goretzka. All three began the last game on the bench, but have the quality going forward to turn territorial dominance into goals against Sweden.

While Low has an embarrassment of riches in the final third, questions persist about his defensive resources. Centre-back Mats Hummels hurt his neck while training, per Stephen Uersfeld of ESPN.com, but is hopeful he can face Sweden:

Regardless of how Low reshuffles things at the back, Germany have enough ingenuity going forward to break Sweden down and win.

Similarly, Mexico's attacking resources will be too much for goal-shy South Korea. It's another chance for Hirving Lozano, the hero against Germany, to prove his worth:

Lozano won't be expected to do it all by himself, though. He will ably supported by the guile of Porto schemer Hector Herrera, another player who thrived against the defending champions:

Wins for Mexico and Germany will keep Group F wide open, although South Korea will be returning home early. As for Group G, Belgium will lay down another marker, daring England to keep pace.