NHL Draft 2018: Day 2 TV, Live Stream Schedule, Order and Predictions

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Day 1 of the 2018 NHL Draft at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, is in the books, but there are still plenty of picks to be made on Saturday.

The first round was taken care of on Friday night. Day 2, meanwhile, features six rounds of action. That means the prospects who haven't heard their names called yet will have plenty of chances to have their dreams fulfilled on this time around.

Below is everything fans need to know to be prepared for Day 2.

2018 NHL Draft Information: Rounds 2-7

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Start Time: June 23, 11 a.m. ET

TV: NHL Network, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Live Stream: Possibly NHL.com (not confirmed)

Order: Courtesy of NHL.com (Draft Tracker)

Predictions

Buffalo Keeps Pick No. 32, Takes Center

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Buffalo News' Mike Harrington reported on Friday afternoon that the Sabres were looking to add an additional first-round pick to go with the No. 1 overall selection. While that did not happen, they are in good position at 32.

"We like our chances of getting a player that we really like at 32, somebody that we’re excited about," Buffalo director of amateur scouting Ryan Jankowski told The Athletic's John Vogl earlier this week. “It’ll be a critical pick for the organization. That player is going to be a real good hockey player. “That’s the exciting part for me is how it’s all going to play out to see who’s there at 32 for us.”

Buffalo could dangle the pick to try to add to its draft cabinet, knowing it doesn't have a third-round pick. Given general manager Jason Botterill said after the first round, via Harrington, that the team was not close to any trades, it seems more likely than not that they will be making the first pick of Saturday morning.

With center Ryan O'Reilly in the rumor mill, it makes the position an area to consider at the top of Round 2. Akil Thomas and Ryan McLeod were both viewed as potential first-round picks. However, they are both still on the board as the Sabres are once again on the clock.

It would be understandable if defenseman Bode Wilde intrigued Buffalo at 32. But in the end, adding depth at center would be wise.

Biggest Names on Market Stay Put On Day 2

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The draft is often a time for clubs to make a big move if they have a veteran who do not figure to be part of their future. Of course, deals are more likely to happen before the first round concludes, but teams are still able to explore packages on Saturday.

The Washington Capitals shook things up by sending defenseman Brooks Orpik and goaltender Philipp Grubauer to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday in exchange for a second-round pick. That should go down as the biggest deal of draft weekend.

But then again, there are some big names potentially on the trade block. Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson has found himself in trade rumors. The same could be said about the Philadelphia Flyers' Wayne Simmonds. Artemi Panarin's future with the Columbus Blue Jackets became uncertain this week when his agent made it known that the star wasn't ready to commit to a long-term deal with the organization "as of now."

Those are just some of the names generating buzz right now. It's just not clear how seriously the teams are considering deals at this moment. In fact, Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen made it clear to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline that the team isn't giving up hope on reaching an extension with its star:

"Our position has been that we want him to be a Blue Jacket for many years, and that has not changed. He has a year left on his contract, so there is plenty of time to work towards that end. Should anything change moving forward, we will address it at that time and any decision we make will be in the best interest of our club."

In other words, don't expect Panarin, who was acquired by the Blue Jackets during last year's draft, to be traded anytime soon—especially now that the first round has passed.

Teams can still get creative to make trades happen on Saturday, but it shouldn't come as a surprise if Orpik and Grubauer are the biggest names moved this weekend.