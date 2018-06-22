2018 NHL Draft Results: Full List of Round 1 Selections

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Buffalo Sabres kicked off the 2018 NHL draft Friday at Dallas' American Airlines Center by selecting defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

After the most predictable part of the night was in the books, 30 more prospects went off the board.

Trades, late-rising prospects and an unexpected flow kept the feeling fresh. It was a fitting way to put the finishing touches on a season that ended with the Washington Capitals seizing their first Stanley Cup.

The draft resumes Saturday at 11 a.m. ET for Rounds 2-7. Here's how the first round played out.

1. Buffalo Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin, D, Frolunda

2. Carolina Hurricanes: Andrei Svechnikov, RW, Barrie

3. Montreal Canadiens: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, C, Assat

4. Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk, LW, Boston University

5. Arizona Coyotes: Barrett Hayton, C, Sault Ste. Marie

6. Detroit Red Wings: Filip Zadina, LW, Halifax

7. Vancouver Canucks: Quintin Hughes, D, University of Michigan

8. Chicago Blackhawks: Adam Boqvist, D, Brynas Jr.

9. New York Rangers: Vitali Kravtsov, RW, Chelyabinsk

10. Edmonton Oilers: Evan Bouchard, D, London

11. New York Islanders: Oliver Wahlstrom, RW, USA U-18

12. New York Islanders (via Calgary Flames): Noah Dobson, D, Acadie-Bathurst

13. Dallas Stars: Ty Dellandrea, C, Flint

14. Philadelphia Flyers (via St. Louis Blues): Joel Farabee, LW, USA U-18

15. Florida Panthers: Grigori Denisenko, LW, Yaroslavl 2

16. Colorado Avalanche: Martin Kaut, RW, Pardubice

17. New Jersey Devils: Ty Smith, D, Spokane

18. Columbus Blue Jackets: Liam Foudy, C, London

19. Philadelphia Flyers: Jay O'Brien, C, Thayer Academy

20. Los Angeles Kings: Rasmus Kupari, C, Karpat

21. San Jose Sharks: Ryan Merkley, D, Guelph

22. New York Rangers (via Pittsburgh Penguins, Ottawa Senators): K'Andre Miller, D, USA U-18

23. Anaheim Ducks: Isac Lundestrom, C, Lulea

24. Minnesota Wild: Filip Johansson, D, Leksand Jr.

25. St. Louis Blues (via Toronto Maple Leafs): Dominik Bokk, RW, Vaxjo Jr.

26. Ottawa Senators (via Boston Bruins, New York Rangers): Jacob Bernard-Docker, D, Okotoks

27. Chicago Blackhawks (via Nashville Predators): Nicolas Beaudin, D, Drummondville

28. New York Rangers (via Tampa Bay Lightning): Nils Lundkvist, D, Lulea

29. Toronto Maple Leafs (via Winnipeg Jets, St. Louis Blues): Rasmus Sandin, D, Sault Ste. Marie

30. Detroit Red Wings (via Vegas Golden Knights): Joseph Veleno, C, Drummondville

31. Washington Capitals: Alexander Alexeyev, D, Red Deer

D Rasmus Dahlin, Sault Ste. Marie

Dahlin's selection at No. 1 was a given. He's seen as a generational prospect, as most 18-year-old blueliners don't come equipped with his awareness and comfort in seemingly all circumstances.

One look at his film says a lot about his game:

"I don't ever think that anyone has locked up the No.1 slot in December," an NHL scout told Gare Joyce of Sportsnet. "... He's the best defense prospect really since Victor Hedman, but he has so much more to offer [than the Tampa Bay defenseman] with his mobility and puck skills."

According to NHL.com, Dahlin "is the highest-scoring under-18 defenseman in the history of Sweden's top division with 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in two full seasons."

His rare blend of traits was a must for Buffalo, which allowed the third-most goals against per game last season (3.39), and adding him to a core that includes Jack Eichel and other big names could help lure in a quality free agent or two.

RW Andrei Svechnikov, Barrie

Andrei Svechnikov might have been the top pick in most draft classes if it weren't for Dahlin.

He earned this reputation through his elite playmaking ability, something he put on display last season when he put up 40 goals over 44 games. He looks borderline unstoppable on film given his blend of power and speed with the puck.

He and everyone else seemed to know the Carolina Hurricanes were going to have a hard time passing on him.

"Yeah, I read, but let's see what's going to happen," Svechnikov said Thursday, according to the News & Observer's Luke DeCock. "I can't say, really. I can't talk now because I'm not drafted yet. I can talk with you about it tomorrow."

A left-handed shooter on the right wing, Svechnikov started earning global attention at the age of 16 via two goals in five games in the IIHF U-18 World Championship.

Svechnikov will now fuel the hopes of a 36-35 team from a year ago.

LW Filip Zadina, Halifax

Filip Zadina enters the NHL with the Detroit Red Wings and has one goal in mind—starting right away.

He told the Toronto Star's Jonathan Briggins prior to the draft that he's dedicating his summer to the task: "For my summer, it's a goal to be better for upcoming season. I just want to be ready, ready to go and ready to play in the show."

Though only six first-round picks played at the NHL level to start last season, it's easy to see why Zadina could end up being one of them this year:

Zadina put up 44 goals and 82 points over 57 games with Halifax last year, and the tweet above shows the prestige of the program as it pertains to spitting out top NHL talent.

A star no matter how bright the stage, Zadina is a guy who likes to bang in the middle of the action and create plays for his teammates when he's not doing the scoring himself.

While Zadina didn't come off the board as high as initially thought, the Red Wings got something of a steal with the NHL-ready talent.