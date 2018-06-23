NHL Draft 2018 Order: Day 2 Selection List, TV Schedule and Day 1 Results

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The first day of the 2018 NHL draft is in the books, and we were treated to a handful of swerves along the way. Rasmus Dahlin gives the Buffalo Sabres their best defensive prospect in decades, while Andrei Svechnikov is a potential 40-goal scorer for the Carolina Hurricanes to rebuild around.

While the first two picks went as expected, the rest of the top five drifted away from many big boards and mock drafts. Filip Zadina slid all the way to the Detroit Red Wings at No. 6, while Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Brady Tkachuk and Barrett Hayton all sneaked into the first five picks.



Hayton in particular has been viewed as a reach by the Arizona Coyotes at No. 5. As Pete Blackburn of CBSSports.com wrote: "Hayton going in this spot is a major surprise. He's considered a good two-way prospect who has a lot of intangibles and can do a lot of things on the ice. However, there are some concerns about his goal-scoring ability and many scouts had him outside of the Top 10."

That was a scenario virtually no one predicted, and it caused a series of players to tumble down the draft board—which turned out to be fantastic news for teams picking between sixth and 12th overall. The Red Wings and New York Islanders benefited from the shakeup in particular.

While the first 31 picks came with a lot of pomp and circumstance, the second day of the draft generally has a much quicker pace.

It's a fun day, though, and one that could prove even more unpredictable than the first. Keep in mind that this draft order was accurate heading into the second day of the event, but teams tend to start wheeling and dealing to move up to grab players they want or down into groups they like in Rounds 2-7.

Don't be surprised if some of these third- and fourth-round selections are moved for picks in the second round. For up-to-the-minute accuracy, head on over to NHL.com to follow the action.

NHL Draft 2018 Information

When: June 23 (Rounds 2-7) at 11 a.m. ET.

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas

How to Watch: NHLN, SN, TVAS

Day 1 NHL Draft Results

1. Buffalo Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin, LHD, Frolunda (SHL)

2. Carolina Hurricanes: Andrei Svechnikov, RW, Barrie (OHL)

3. Montreal Canadiens: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, C/W, Assat (SM-Liiga)

4. Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk, LW, Boston University (Hockey East)

5. Arizona Coyotes: Barrett Hayton, C, Sault Ste Marie (OHL)

6. Detroit Red Wings: Filip Zadina, LW, Halifax (QMJHL)

7. Vancouver Canucks: Quinn Hughes, LHD, Michigan (Big 10)

8. Chicago Blackhawks: Adam Boqvist, RHD, Brynas J20 (Superelit)

9. New York Rangers: Vitali Kravtsov, RW, Chelyabinsk (KHL)

10. Edmonton Oilers: Evan Bouchard, RHD, London (OHL)

11. New York Islanders: Oliver Wahlstrom, RW, U.S. U18 (NDTP)

12. New York Islanders (via Flames): Noah Dobson, RHD, Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL)

13. Dallas Stars: Ty Dellandrea, C, Flint (OHL)

14. Philadelphia Flyers (via Blues): Joel Farabee, LW, U.S. U18 (NDTP)

15. Florida Panthers: Grigori Denisenko, LW, Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

16. Colorado Avalanche: Martin Kaut, RW, Pardubice (Extraliga)

17. New Jersey Devils: Ty Smith, LHD, Spokane (WHL)

18. Columbus Blue Jackets: Liam Foudy, C, London (OHL)

19. Philadelphia Flyers: Jay O'Brien, C, Thayer HS (Mass.)

20. Los Angeles Kings: Rasmus Kupari, C, Karpat (SM-Liiga)

21. San Jose Sharks: Ryan Merkley, RHD, Guelph (OHL)

22. New York Rangers (from Senators via Penguins): K'Andre Miller, LHD, U.S. U18 (NTDP)

23. Anaheim Ducks: Isac Lundestrom, C/W, Lulea (SHL)

24. Minnesota Wild: Filip Johansson, RHD, Leksands J20 (Superelit)

25. St. Louis Blues (via Maple Leafs): Dominik Bokk, RW, Vaxjo J20 (Superelit)

26. Ottawa Senators (from Rangers via Bruins): Jacob Bernard-Docker, RHD, Okotoks (AJHL)

27. Chicago Blackhawks (via Predators): Nicolas Beaudin, LHD, Drummondville (QMJHL)

28. New York Rangers (via Lightning): Nils Lundkvist, RHD, Lulea (SHL)

29. Toronto Maple Leafs (from Blues via Jets): Rasmus Sandin, LHD, Sault Ste Marie (OHL)

30. Detroit Red Wings (via Golden Knights): Joe Veleno, C, Drummondville (QMJHL)

31. Washington Capitals: Alexander Alexeyev, LHD, Red Deer (WHL)

Day 2 NHL Draft Order

Second Round

32. Buffalo Sabres

33. Detroit Red Wings (from Senators via Rangers)

34. Florida Panthers (via Coyotes)

35. Montreal Canadiens

36. Detroit Red Wings

37. Vancouver Canucks

38. Montreal Canadiens (via Blackhawks)

39. New York Rangers

40. Edmonton Oilers

41. New York Islanders

42. Carolina Hurricanes

43. New York Islanders (via Flames)

44. Dallas Stars

45. St. Louis Blues

46. Washington Capitals (from Panthers via Devils)

47. Washington Capitals (via Avalanche)

48. Ottawa Senators (from Rangers via Devils)

49. Columbus Blue Jackets

50. Philadelphia Flyers

51. Los Angeles Kings

52. Toronto Maple Leafs (via Sharks)

53. Pittsburgh Penguins

54. Anaheim Ducks

55. Arizona Coyotes (via Wild)

56. Montreal Canadiens (via Maple Leafs)

57. Boston Bruins

58. Colorado Avalanche (via Predators)

59. Tampa Bay Lightning

60. Winnipeg Jets

61. Vegas Golden Knights

62. Montreal Canadiens (via Capitals)

Third Round

63. Minnesota Wild (via Sabres)

64. Pittsburgh Penguins (via Senators)

65. Arizona Coyotes

66. Montreal Canadiens

67. Detroit Red Wings

68. Vancouver Canucks

69. Chicago Blackhawks

70. New York Rangers

71. Edmonton Oilers

72. New York Islanders

73. Arizona Coyotes (via Hurricanes)

74. Arizona Coyotes (via Flames)

75. Dallas Stars

76. Toronto Maple Leafs (via Blues)

77. Boston Bruins (via Panthers)

78. Colorado Avalanche

79. Anaheim Ducks (via Devils)

80. Columbus Blue Jackets

81. Detroit Red Wings (via Flyers)

82. Los Angeles Kings

83. Toronto Maple Leafs (via Sharks)

84. Detroit Red Wings (via Penguins)

85. Anaheim Ducks

86. Minnesota Wild

87. Chicago Blackhawks (from Maple Leafs via Devils, Capitals)

88. New York Rangers (via Bruins)

89. Nashville Predators

90. Tampa Bay Lightning

91. Winnipeg Jets

92. Minnesota Wild (via Golden Knights)

93. Washington Capitals

Fourth Round

94. Buffalo Sabres

95. Ottawa Senators

96. Carolina Hurricanes (via Coyotes)

97. Montreal Canadiens (via Kings)

98. Detroit Red Wings

99. Vegas Golden Knights (from Canucks via Penguins)

100. Dallas Stars (via Blackhawks)

101. New York Rangers

102. Montreal Canadiens (via Oilers)

103. New York Islanders

104. Carolina Hurricanes

105. Calgary Flames

106. Dallas Stars

107. St. Louis Blues

108. Calgary Flames (via Panthers)

109. Colorado Avalanche

110. New Jersey Devils

111. Nashville Predators (via Blue Jackets)

112. Philadelphia Flyers

113. Los Angeles Kings

114. San Jose Sharks

115. Vegas Golden Knights (from Penguins via Lightning)

116. Anaheim Ducks

117. Buffalo Sabres (via Wild)

118. Toronto Maple Leafs

119. Boston Bruins

120. Chicago Blackhawks (via Predators)

121. Tampa Bay Lightning

122. Montreal Canadiens (via Jets)

123. San Jose Sharks (from Panthers via Golden Knights)

124. Washington Capitals

Fifth Round

125. Buffalo Sabres

126. Ottawa Senators

127. Philadelphia Flyers (via Coyotes)

128. Montreal Canadiens

129. Pittsburgh Penguins (via Red Wings)

130. Vancouver Canucks

131. Nashville Predators (via Blackhawks)

132. New York Rangers

133. Edmonton Oilers

134. New York Islanders

135. Vegas Golden Knights (via Hurricanes)

136. New Jersey Devils (from Flames via Coyotes)

137. Dallas Stars

138. St. Louis Blues

139. San Jose Sharks (via Panthers)

140. Colorado Avalanche

141. New Jersey Devils

142. Chicago Blackhawks (via Blue Jackets)

143. Philadelphia Flyers

144. Los Angeles Kings

145. San Jose Sharks

146. Pittsburgh Penguins

147. Anaheim Ducks

148. Minnesota Wild

149. Toronto Maple Leafs

150. Winnipeg Jets (via Bruins)

151. Nashville Predators

152. Tampa Bay Lightning

153. Winnipeg Jets

154. Vegas Golden Knights

155. Minnesota Wild (via Capitals)

Sixth Round

156. Buffalo Sabres

157. Ottawa Senators

158. Arizona Coyotes

159. Detroit Red Wings (via Canadiens)

160. Detroit Red Wings

161. Vancouver Canucks

162. Chicago Blackhawks

163. New York Rangers

164. Edmonton Oilers

165. Los Angeles Kings (via Islanders)

166. Carolina Hurricanes

167. Calgary Flames

168. Dallas Stars

169. St. Louis Blues

170. Florida Panthers

171. Colorado Avalanche

172. New Jersey Devils

173. Columbus Blue Jackets

174. Philadelphia Flyers

175. Los Angeles Kings

176. San Jose Sharks

177. Pittsburgh Penguins

178. Anaheim Ducks

179. Minnesota Wild

180. Vegas Golden Knights (via Maple Leafs)

181. Boston Bruins

182. San Jose Sharks (via Predators)

183. Tampa Bay Lightning

184. Winnipeg Jets

185. Vegas Golden Knights

186. Washington Capitals

Seventh Round

187. Buffalo Sabres

188. Ottawa Senators

189. Arizona Coyotes

190. Philadelphia Flyers (via Canadiens)

191. Detroit Red Wings

192. Vancouver Canucks

193. Chicago Blackhawks

194. Ottawa Senators (via Rangers)

195. Edmonton Oilers

196. New York Islanders

197. Carolina Hurricanes

198. Calgary Flames

199. Dallas Stars

200. St. Louis Blues

201. Florida Panthers

202. Colorado Avalanche

203. New Jersey Devils

204. Columbus Blue Jackets

205. Philadelphia Flyers

206. Tampa Bay Lightning (via Kings)

207. Florida Panthers (via Sharks)

208. Pittsburgh Penguins

209. Toronto Maple Leafs (via Ducks)

210. Minnesota Wild

211. Toronto Maple Leafs

212. Boston Bruins

213. Nashville Predators

214. Tampa Bay Lightning

215. Winnipeg Jets

216. Carolina Hurricanes (via Golden Knights)

217. Washington Capitals