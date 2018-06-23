NHL Draft 2018 Order: Day 2 Selection List, TV Schedule and Day 1 Results

NHL Draft 2018 Order: Day 2 Selection List, TV Schedule and Day 1 ResultsJune 23, 2018
The first day of the 2018 NHL draft is in the books, and we were treated to a handful of swerves along the way. Rasmus Dahlin gives the Buffalo Sabres their best defensive prospect in decades, while Andrei Svechnikov is a potential 40-goal scorer for the Carolina Hurricanes to rebuild around.
While the first two picks went as expected, the rest of the top five drifted away from many big boards and mock drafts. Filip Zadina slid all the way to the Detroit Red Wings at No. 6, while Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Brady Tkachuk and Barrett Hayton all sneaked into the first five picks.
Hayton in particular has been viewed as a reach by the Arizona Coyotes at No. 5. As Pete Blackburn of CBSSports.com wrote: "Hayton going in this spot is a major surprise. He's considered a good two-way prospect who has a lot of intangibles and can do a lot of things on the ice. However, there are some concerns about his goal-scoring ability and many scouts had him outside of the Top 10."
That was a scenario virtually no one predicted, and it caused a series of players to tumble down the draft board—which turned out to be fantastic news for teams picking between sixth and 12th overall. The Red Wings and New York Islanders benefited from the shakeup in particular.
Helene St. James @HeleneStJames
Director of amateur scouting Tyler Wright said he began to think Red Wings could snag get Filip Zadina at 6th when Montreal drafted Jesperi Kotkaniemi at 3rd. Still, it was "a little bit of a shock" to be able to get Zadina.
While the first 31 picks came with a lot of pomp and circumstance, the second day of the draft generally has a much quicker pace.
It's a fun day, though, and one that could prove even more unpredictable than the first. Keep in mind that this draft order was accurate heading into the second day of the event, but teams tend to start wheeling and dealing to move up to grab players they want or down into groups they like in Rounds 2-7.
Don't be surprised if some of these third- and fourth-round selections are moved for picks in the second round. For up-to-the-minute accuracy, head on over to NHL.com to follow the action.
NHL Draft 2018 Information
When: June 23 (Rounds 2-7) at 11 a.m. ET.
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas
How to Watch: NHLN, SN, TVAS
Day 1 NHL Draft Results
1. Buffalo Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin, LHD, Frolunda (SHL)
2. Carolina Hurricanes: Andrei Svechnikov, RW, Barrie (OHL)
3. Montreal Canadiens: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, C/W, Assat (SM-Liiga)
4. Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk, LW, Boston University (Hockey East)
5. Arizona Coyotes: Barrett Hayton, C, Sault Ste Marie (OHL)
6. Detroit Red Wings: Filip Zadina, LW, Halifax (QMJHL)
7. Vancouver Canucks: Quinn Hughes, LHD, Michigan (Big 10)
8. Chicago Blackhawks: Adam Boqvist, RHD, Brynas J20 (Superelit)
9. New York Rangers: Vitali Kravtsov, RW, Chelyabinsk (KHL)
10. Edmonton Oilers: Evan Bouchard, RHD, London (OHL)
11. New York Islanders: Oliver Wahlstrom, RW, U.S. U18 (NDTP)
12. New York Islanders (via Flames): Noah Dobson, RHD, Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL)
13. Dallas Stars: Ty Dellandrea, C, Flint (OHL)
14. Philadelphia Flyers (via Blues): Joel Farabee, LW, U.S. U18 (NDTP)
15. Florida Panthers: Grigori Denisenko, LW, Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)
16. Colorado Avalanche: Martin Kaut, RW, Pardubice (Extraliga)
17. New Jersey Devils: Ty Smith, LHD, Spokane (WHL)
18. Columbus Blue Jackets: Liam Foudy, C, London (OHL)
19. Philadelphia Flyers: Jay O'Brien, C, Thayer HS (Mass.)
20. Los Angeles Kings: Rasmus Kupari, C, Karpat (SM-Liiga)
21. San Jose Sharks: Ryan Merkley, RHD, Guelph (OHL)
22. New York Rangers (from Senators via Penguins): K'Andre Miller, LHD, U.S. U18 (NTDP)
23. Anaheim Ducks: Isac Lundestrom, C/W, Lulea (SHL)
24. Minnesota Wild: Filip Johansson, RHD, Leksands J20 (Superelit)
25. St. Louis Blues (via Maple Leafs): Dominik Bokk, RW, Vaxjo J20 (Superelit)
26. Ottawa Senators (from Rangers via Bruins): Jacob Bernard-Docker, RHD, Okotoks (AJHL)
27. Chicago Blackhawks (via Predators): Nicolas Beaudin, LHD, Drummondville (QMJHL)
28. New York Rangers (via Lightning): Nils Lundkvist, RHD, Lulea (SHL)
29. Toronto Maple Leafs (from Blues via Jets): Rasmus Sandin, LHD, Sault Ste Marie (OHL)
30. Detroit Red Wings (via Golden Knights): Joe Veleno, C, Drummondville (QMJHL)
31. Washington Capitals: Alexander Alexeyev, LHD, Red Deer (WHL)
Day 2 NHL Draft Order
Second Round
32. Buffalo Sabres
33. Detroit Red Wings (from Senators via Rangers)
34. Florida Panthers (via Coyotes)
35. Montreal Canadiens
36. Detroit Red Wings
37. Vancouver Canucks
38. Montreal Canadiens (via Blackhawks)
39. New York Rangers
40. Edmonton Oilers
41. New York Islanders
42. Carolina Hurricanes
43. New York Islanders (via Flames)
44. Dallas Stars
45. St. Louis Blues
46. Washington Capitals (from Panthers via Devils)
47. Washington Capitals (via Avalanche)
48. Ottawa Senators (from Rangers via Devils)
49. Columbus Blue Jackets
50. Philadelphia Flyers
51. Los Angeles Kings
52. Toronto Maple Leafs (via Sharks)
53. Pittsburgh Penguins
54. Anaheim Ducks
55. Arizona Coyotes (via Wild)
56. Montreal Canadiens (via Maple Leafs)
57. Boston Bruins
58. Colorado Avalanche (via Predators)
59. Tampa Bay Lightning
60. Winnipeg Jets
61. Vegas Golden Knights
62. Montreal Canadiens (via Capitals)
Third Round
63. Minnesota Wild (via Sabres)
64. Pittsburgh Penguins (via Senators)
65. Arizona Coyotes
66. Montreal Canadiens
67. Detroit Red Wings
68. Vancouver Canucks
69. Chicago Blackhawks
70. New York Rangers
71. Edmonton Oilers
72. New York Islanders
73. Arizona Coyotes (via Hurricanes)
74. Arizona Coyotes (via Flames)
75. Dallas Stars
76. Toronto Maple Leafs (via Blues)
77. Boston Bruins (via Panthers)
78. Colorado Avalanche
79. Anaheim Ducks (via Devils)
80. Columbus Blue Jackets
81. Detroit Red Wings (via Flyers)
82. Los Angeles Kings
83. Toronto Maple Leafs (via Sharks)
84. Detroit Red Wings (via Penguins)
85. Anaheim Ducks
86. Minnesota Wild
87. Chicago Blackhawks (from Maple Leafs via Devils, Capitals)
88. New York Rangers (via Bruins)
89. Nashville Predators
90. Tampa Bay Lightning
91. Winnipeg Jets
92. Minnesota Wild (via Golden Knights)
93. Washington Capitals
Fourth Round
94. Buffalo Sabres
95. Ottawa Senators
96. Carolina Hurricanes (via Coyotes)
97. Montreal Canadiens (via Kings)
98. Detroit Red Wings
99. Vegas Golden Knights (from Canucks via Penguins)
100. Dallas Stars (via Blackhawks)
101. New York Rangers
102. Montreal Canadiens (via Oilers)
103. New York Islanders
104. Carolina Hurricanes
105. Calgary Flames
106. Dallas Stars
107. St. Louis Blues
108. Calgary Flames (via Panthers)
109. Colorado Avalanche
110. New Jersey Devils
111. Nashville Predators (via Blue Jackets)
112. Philadelphia Flyers
113. Los Angeles Kings
114. San Jose Sharks
115. Vegas Golden Knights (from Penguins via Lightning)
116. Anaheim Ducks
117. Buffalo Sabres (via Wild)
118. Toronto Maple Leafs
119. Boston Bruins
120. Chicago Blackhawks (via Predators)
121. Tampa Bay Lightning
122. Montreal Canadiens (via Jets)
123. San Jose Sharks (from Panthers via Golden Knights)
124. Washington Capitals
Fifth Round
125. Buffalo Sabres
126. Ottawa Senators
127. Philadelphia Flyers (via Coyotes)
128. Montreal Canadiens
129. Pittsburgh Penguins (via Red Wings)
130. Vancouver Canucks
131. Nashville Predators (via Blackhawks)
132. New York Rangers
133. Edmonton Oilers
134. New York Islanders
135. Vegas Golden Knights (via Hurricanes)
136. New Jersey Devils (from Flames via Coyotes)
137. Dallas Stars
138. St. Louis Blues
139. San Jose Sharks (via Panthers)
140. Colorado Avalanche
141. New Jersey Devils
142. Chicago Blackhawks (via Blue Jackets)
143. Philadelphia Flyers
144. Los Angeles Kings
145. San Jose Sharks
146. Pittsburgh Penguins
147. Anaheim Ducks
148. Minnesota Wild
149. Toronto Maple Leafs
150. Winnipeg Jets (via Bruins)
151. Nashville Predators
152. Tampa Bay Lightning
153. Winnipeg Jets
154. Vegas Golden Knights
155. Minnesota Wild (via Capitals)
Sixth Round
156. Buffalo Sabres
157. Ottawa Senators
158. Arizona Coyotes
159. Detroit Red Wings (via Canadiens)
160. Detroit Red Wings
161. Vancouver Canucks
162. Chicago Blackhawks
163. New York Rangers
164. Edmonton Oilers
165. Los Angeles Kings (via Islanders)
166. Carolina Hurricanes
167. Calgary Flames
168. Dallas Stars
169. St. Louis Blues
170. Florida Panthers
171. Colorado Avalanche
172. New Jersey Devils
173. Columbus Blue Jackets
174. Philadelphia Flyers
175. Los Angeles Kings
176. San Jose Sharks
177. Pittsburgh Penguins
178. Anaheim Ducks
179. Minnesota Wild
180. Vegas Golden Knights (via Maple Leafs)
181. Boston Bruins
182. San Jose Sharks (via Predators)
183. Tampa Bay Lightning
184. Winnipeg Jets
185. Vegas Golden Knights
186. Washington Capitals
Seventh Round
187. Buffalo Sabres
188. Ottawa Senators
189. Arizona Coyotes
190. Philadelphia Flyers (via Canadiens)
191. Detroit Red Wings
192. Vancouver Canucks
193. Chicago Blackhawks
194. Ottawa Senators (via Rangers)
195. Edmonton Oilers
196. New York Islanders
197. Carolina Hurricanes
198. Calgary Flames
199. Dallas Stars
200. St. Louis Blues
201. Florida Panthers
202. Colorado Avalanche
203. New Jersey Devils
204. Columbus Blue Jackets
205. Philadelphia Flyers
206. Tampa Bay Lightning (via Kings)
207. Florida Panthers (via Sharks)
208. Pittsburgh Penguins
209. Toronto Maple Leafs (via Ducks)
210. Minnesota Wild
211. Toronto Maple Leafs
212. Boston Bruins
213. Nashville Predators
214. Tampa Bay Lightning
215. Winnipeg Jets
216. Carolina Hurricanes (via Golden Knights)
217. Washington Capitals
NHL Draft Results: Trades and Late-rising Prospects