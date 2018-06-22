Former Seahawks CB Brandon Browner Arrested on Domestic Battery Charges

Uncredited/Associated Press

Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Brandon Browner was arrested and charged with battery and child endangerment in May.

According to TMZ Sports, Browner pleaded no contest and was sentenced to probation, but after it was found that he violated his probation from a previous case, he was sentenced to 60 days in jail.

Browner was released from jail after just two days because of overcrowding.

He was arrested twice last year, with the first arrest occurring in May 2017.

The 33-year-old was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence. The substance in question was reportedly cocaine, per TMZ Sports.

Browner was then arrested again in September 2017 when his ex-girlfriend said he threatened her with a gun over FaceTime. He denied doing so, and the case was dropped because of lack of evidence.

Browner spent five seasons in the NFL with the Seahawks, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints.

He was named a Pro Bowler in 2011 when he registered six interceptions for the Seahawks, and he went on to win a pair of Super Bowls—one with the Seahawks and one with the Pats.

Browner was released by the Saints after the 2015 season, and although he re-signed with the Seahawks, he failed to make the team and hasn't played in the NFL since.