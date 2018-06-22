World Cup 2018 Table: Standings Review and Friday Match Predictions

Andrew Medichini/Associated Press

Brazil will look to bounce back from their 1-1 draw with Switzerland when they take on Costa Rica on Friday.

Their Group E competitors Serbia will secure a last-16 berth if they beat the Swiss, having collected three points in their first match.

In Group D, Iceland can pile the pressure on Argentina if they beat Nigeria, following La Albiceleste's 3-0 defeat to Croatia on Thursday.

Here are the standings ahead of Friday's action:

Group Standings (Goal Difference)

Group D

1. Croatia (a): 6 (+5)

2. Iceland: 1 (0)

3. Argentina: 1 (-3)

4. Nigeria: 0 (-2)

Group E

1. Serbia: 3 (+1)

2. Brazil: 1 (0)

3. Switzerland: 1 (0)

4. Costa Rica: 0 (-1)

(a) denotes a team that's qualified for the next round. (e) denotes a team that's been eliminated from the tournament. Visit the official FIFA website for the full standings.

Here's a reminder of the day's fixtures, complete with score predictions:

Brazil vs. Costa Rica: 2-0

Nigeria vs. Iceland: 0-2

Serbia vs. Switzerland: 1-1

Brazil vs. Costa Rica

All eyes will once again be on Neymar when Brazil take to the pitch on Friday.

In the 1-1 draw with Switzerland, the forward was on the receiving end of 10 fouls in total, but it need not have been that way.

While he's powerless to stop opposition players from targeting him, he was guilty of trying to do too much by himself and failing to trust his team-mates.

ESPN FC's Steve Nicol believes Brazil boss Tite needs to have a firm word with him:

The Selecao have come a long way since 2014, when Neymar almost entirely shouldered the burden by himself before injury ended his tournament.

This time he's surrounded by a great deal more talent, with the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino all capable of producing decisive moments to win matches.

Neymar showed during his time with Barcelona that he's capable of being part of a cohesive attacking unit, alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

If he can do the same with Brazil, they'll be a great deal stronger and shouldn't have as much trouble getting past Costa Rica as they did Switzerland.

Serbia vs. Switzerland

For those who don't closely follow Serie A, Serbia's 1-0 win over Costa Rica was the first opportunity to see Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The 23-year-old did not disappoint and put in a strong all-round performance to show off his impressive array of talents, per Squawka Football:

If Serbia are to succeed once again, it's likely he'll play a significant role.

He'll have to contend with Swiss midfielder Valon Behrami, whose chief task in the previous game was shutting down another high-class attacking talent in Neymar.

Sports journalist Sam Street and ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan praised his tenacious effort:

Serbia have the edge here in terms of talent, but Switzerland proved to be dogged and resilient in their opening match—it's likely to be a tight game between the two sides.

Nigeria vs. Iceland

Iceland were well worth their 1-1 draw with Argentina in their opening clash, and they'll be looking to go a step further and pick up three points here.

By now, everyone should be well aware of their incredible story as the smallest nation to reach a World Cup.

After qualifying for UEFA Euro 2016 and reaching the quarter-finals, though, their resiliency shouldn't come as a surprise, as Fox Sports' Keith Costigan noted:

Meanwhile, Nigeria put in a disappointing performance in a 2-0 loss to Croatia in their first match.

That too should not have been a great shock, given they'd lost four of their last five matches before the tournament began.

Iceland are organised, combative and should have enough to grab the win here.