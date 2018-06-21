NHL Schedule 2018-19: Opening Day, All-Star Weekend and Key Dates Released

John Locher/Associated Press

Fresh off the Washington Capitals' victory in the Stanley Cup Final two weeks ago, the NHL is already looking ahead with the release of the 2018-19 regular-season schedule on Thursday.

The puck will drop next season on Oct. 3 with four games on the docket, headlined by the Capitals unveiling their championship banner at Capital One Arena before facing the Boston Bruins.

Other games taking place on opening day include the Vancouver Canucks hosting the Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Anaheim Ducks taking on the San Jose Sharks.

The Vegas Golden Knights, who reached the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season, will kick off their quest to repeat as Western Conference champions on Oct. 4 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Washington will host the first meeting with the Golden Knights in a rematch of the Stanley Cup Final on Oct. 10.

In addition to its regular schedule of games, the NHL will continue its annual Global Series with three games taking place in Europe.

The first matchup is going to feature the Edmonton Oilers and New Jersey Devils at Sweden's Scandinavium on Oct. 6. That will be followed by the Florida Panthers and Winnipeg Jets playing back-to-back games at Finland's Hartwall Arena on Nov. 1-2.

Notre Dame Stadium will host its first NHL Winter Classic Game on New Year's Day with the Chicago Blackhawks serving as the home team against the Boston Bruins.

Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field is hosting the Stadium Series matchup on Feb. 23 with the Flyers taking on their in-state rival Pittsburgh Penguins.

The NHL's annual All-Star showcase will be held at the SAP Center, home of the San Jose Sharks. It will begin with the All-Star Skills Competition on Friday, January 25 at 9 p.m. ET. The All-Star Game will be held the following day at 8 p.m. ET.

While all the attention right now will be on the start of the season, the 2018-19 campaign will come to a close on April 6. If the NHL follows the same pattern as last season, the Stanley Cup playoffs will start three days later.