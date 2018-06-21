LaVar Ball's Junior Basketball Association Announces Schedule, Live-Stream Info

Liusjenas Kulbis/Associated Press

LaVar Ball's Junior Basketball Association will begin play Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, with every game made available to stream on Facebook Live and the JBA's Facebook page.

The Atlanta Ballers will face the Chicago Ballers in the new league's inaugural game, followed by the Los Angeles Ballers—which will feature LaMelo Ball—against the New York Ballers at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The JBA has been marketed as a paid alternative to college basketball for young NBA hopefuls. Per Josh Martin of USA Today, LaVar Ball said the league will pay its players "$3,000 per month in salary and 60 percent of the proceeds from their jerseys, which are slated to sell for $80 apiece."

While the JBA reportedly hasn't yet attracted any top prospects and has struggled to sell tickets, former UCLA player Ed O'Bannon—who is operating as a JBA consultant—believes the league has a future.

"I think eventually, athletes who are 3-star, 4-star, and maybe even 5-star players will take a look at what we're doing and find it attractive and want to give it a shot," he told Mike Grimala of the Las Vegas Sun in April.

The league's schedule for its first season is below.

First-Round JBA League Games

June 21: Citizens Business Bank Arena, Ontario, California

June 23: Texas Southern University, Houston, Texas

June 24: Accesso ShoWare Center, Kent, Washington

June 26: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois

June 28: Curtis Culwell Center, Garland, Texas (Dallas)

June 29: Hofstra University, Queens, New York

July 3: Infinite Energy Center, Atlanta, Georgia

July 5: Cure Arena, Trenton, New Jersey

Matchups can be found at JBALeague.com.

Second-Round JBA League Games

July 12: Citizens Business Bank Arena, Ontario, California

July 14: Texas Southern University, Houston, Texas

July 17: Eagle Bank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia

July 19: Curtis Culwell Center, Garland, Texas (Dallas)

July 21: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois

July 24: Infinite Energy Center, Atlanta, Georgia

July 26: Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

July 29: Cure Arena, Trenton, New Jersey

Matchups can be found at JBALeague.com.

JBA League All-Star Game

Aug. 2: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois

JBA Playoffs

Aug. 7: Citizens Business Bank Arena, Ontario, California (quarterfinals)

Aug. 9: Citizens Business Bank Arena, Ontario, California (fifth-place semifinals, championship semifinals)

Aug. 12: Citizens Business Bank Arena, Ontario, California (seventh-place game, fifth-place game, third-place game, championship game)