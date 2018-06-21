St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers (43-30) will try to stay in first place in the National League Central on Thursday when they host the St. Louis Cardinals (38-34) in a pick'em matchup.

The Brewers saw their game on Wednesday postponed due to rain, while the Chicago Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers to pull into a tie for first place atop the division standings.

MLB betting line: The Brewers opened as -117 favorites (wager $117 to win $100); the total is at nine runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 7.2-1.7, Brewers (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Cardinals can pay on the MLB lines

St. Louis trails Milwaukee by 4.5 games in the NL Central but can make up some serious ground starting on Thursday in the opener of this four-game series.

The Cardinals may not pull off a sweep, but they can set the tone early on with a victory here, as Carlos Martinez (3-3, 2.73 ERA) goes to the mound in hopes of picking up his fourth win.

While Martinez has had a chance to do that in each of his past four starts without success, he has pitched well enough three times during that stretch in allowing three earned runs or less. If he can do that again, St. Louis has a solid shot.

Why the Brewers can pay on the MLB lines

One positive to come out of the postponement for the Brewers is that they get to send Brent Suter (7-4, 4.30 ERA) to the mound with an extra day of rest.

The 28-year-old has earned wins in five of his last six starts, giving up three runs or less each time. In the one loss over that period, he also surrendered just two runs and three hits in five innings with two walks and six strikeouts in a 6-1 road defeat to the Chicago White Sox.

Suter has performed progressively better since the start of the season too, going 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA in three June outings, and opposing batters are hitting only .217 against him this month.

Smart betting pick

These teams have met nine times already this year, with Milwaukee holding a slight 5-4 edge, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

But instead of picking a side in this divisional matchup, the total looks to be the better play, as three of the past four meetings have finished under the total.

Especially with the solid current form of each starting pitcher, consider taking the under to cash again in another lower-scoring affair.

MLB betting trends

St. Louis is 2-6 in its last eight games.

St. Louis is 2-4 in its last six games against Milwaukee.

Milwaukee is 11-5 in its last 16 games at home.

