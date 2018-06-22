World Cup TV Schedule 2018: Friday Kick-off Times, Live Stream and Predictions

JOE KLAMAR/Getty Images

Brazil and Costa Rica kicked off Friday's 2018 FIFA World Cup fixtures, with two more matches to be played later in the day.

In Group D, Nigeria will try to get their campaign back on track when they face Iceland, while in Group E, Serbia and Switzerland go head-to-head in a battle of European sides.

Here's a look at the schedule, complete with live-stream options.

6 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET: Nigeria vs. Iceland (BBC, Fox)

8 p.m. Local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET: Serbia vs. Switzerland (BBC, Fox)

Nigeria vs Iceland: 1-1

Nigeria's poor performance against Croatia won't have surprised avid followers of the team, who watched the Super Eagles put together a series of bad outings leading up to the tournament.

The African side have plenty of young talent but lack balance and experience in key positions. The Croats easily took advantage of their struggles, despite not playing particularly well themselves.

Fans are still hopeful, however:

Iceland have been far from perfect themselves, losing three straight before their final friendly ahead of the tournament. They're winless since January, and while the draw against Argentina is a reason for optimism, questions remain.

The biggest one is whether the team can dominate opponents they're expected to beat, and it should be answered on Friday. On paper, the Europeans are the favourites, but Nigeria are deadly on the counter and will invite their opponents to make the play themselves.

Serbia vs Switzerland: 1-2

Switzerland will have made some new fans thanks to their 1-1 draw against Brazil, as Die Nati were relentless in their pursuit of Neymar and Gabriel Jesus, showcasing their remarkable discipline on the world stage.

They've been consistently ranked as one of Europe's best sides on the FIFA rankings for years, but they never seem to get the recognition they deserve. An impressive result like the one against the Selecao might change that.

Valon Behrami, in particular, was a standout, but he wasn't the only one:

The Swiss lack an ace striker or a creative force in attack, however, and that could be a problem. Breel Embolo is still developing as a player, but it's clear they could use his services against teams that won't give them as much space on the counter as Brazil.

Serbia have plenty of talent, especially out wide, and the battle between Dusan Tadic and Ricardo Rodriguez should be interesting. Keep a close eye on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as well―he'll likely be the assignment for Behrami, and unlike Neymar, he doesn't shy away from contact.