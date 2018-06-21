College World Series 2018: Bracket Predictions, Start Times for Friday Schedule

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The College World Series field is down to five teams, and it will be trimmed to four by the time Thursday's action comes to a close.

Mississippi State and Oregon State have advanced to the finals on one side of the bracket, with the Bulldogs holding the upper hand after a 2-0 start to the double-elimination format.

On the other side of the bracket, Arkansas is awaiting the winner of Thursday's game between Florida and Texas Tech.

Ahead is a full breakdown of all of Friday's action.

Games

Mississippi State vs. Oregon State



When: 3 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN

Prediction: Oregon State

Arkansas vs. Florida/Texas Tech

When: 8 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN

Prediction: Arkansas

Analysis

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Oregon State is in an interesting position from a pitching standpoint.

Bryce Fehmel and Kevin Abel both pitched four innings on Monday, while Luke Heimlich earned the start on Wednesday and went 2.2 innings.



With the season on the line, it's hard to imagine they'll turn to anyone outside of that trio, but none of them will be on full rest.

After an 8-6 loss in the first game at the College World Series, the Beavers have piled up 25 runs over the past two games.

Mississippi State will likely turn to Ethan Smalls (17 GS, 5-3, 2.89 ERA, 117 K, 96.2 IP) on the mound, and he was brilliant his last time out, allowing four hits over seven scoreless innings against Washington.



That would leave ace Konnor Pilkington available should the Beavers win and force a decisive game on Saturday.

The Bulldogs have also been firing on all cylinders of late offensively, beating North Carolina 12-2 in their last game.



Michael Woods/Associated Press

The second game's matchup is not yet decided.

Arkansas beat Texas and Texas Tech to open the College World Series and advance to the bracket finals unbeaten.

Isaiah Campbell (15 GS, 4-6, 4.19 ERA, 65 K, 62.1 IP) is the likely starter for the Razorbacks, as they've followed a consistent three-man rotation with him filling the No. 3 spot behind Blaine Knight and Kacey Murphy.

If Florida advances and if he's not used in relief on Thursday night, ace Brady Singer would be next up in their rotation. As for Texas Tech, it would be an all-hands-on-deck situation with Dylan Dusek potentially earning the start.

At any rate, with their two top pitchers both on full rest for a potential third game, Arkansas is in a great position to punch their ticket to the finals.

Individual stats come courtesy of team pages.