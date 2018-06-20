NHL Awards 2018 Results, Winners, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The NHL formally put a bow on the 2017-18 campaign when it handed out hardware to the season's standout performers at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

New Jersey Devils winger Taylor Hall headlined the proceedings when he was named MVP and honored with the Hart Memorial Trophy, while Nashville Predators netminder Pekka Rinne took home the Vezina Trophy, annually awarded to the NHL's top goaltender.

Here's a look at the complete list of winners followed by a rundown of the evening's notable moments.

2018 NHL Awards

Hart Memorial Trophy: Taylor Hall, LW, New Jersey Devils

Vezina Trophy: Pekka Rinne, G, Nashville Predators

Frank J. Selke Trophy: Anze Kopitar, C, Los Angeles Kings

Norris Trophy: Victor Hedman, D, Tampa Bay Lightning

Lady Byng Trophy: William Karlsson, C, Vegas Golden Knights

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy: Brian Boyle C, New Jersey Devils

Calder Memorial Trophy: Mathew Barzal, C, New York Islanders

Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award: Deryk Engelland, D, Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Adams Award: Gerard Gallant, Vegas Golden Knights

Ted Lindsay Award: Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers

King Clancy Memorial Trophy: Daniel Sedin and Henrik Sedin, Vancouver Canucks

General Manager of the Year: George McPhee, Vegas Golden Knights

Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award: Former Humboldt Broncos coach Darcy Haugan

It's not hard to see why Hall walked away with the Hart.

The 26-year-old finished his second season in New Jersey with 39 goals and 54 assists, making him one of six players who logged at least 35 goals and 50 helpers during the 2017-18 campaign, according to Hockey Reference.

In doing so, Hall helped the Devils finish with 97 points and the franchise's first postseason appearance since 2012.

Elsewhere, Connor McDavid—who won the 2016-17 Hart Trophy—was named the Ted Lindsay Award winner (most outstanding player) for the second year in a row following a vote by his peers in the NHL Players Association.

McDavid, 21, finished his third professional season as the Art Ross Trophy winner (most points) with 108 points and a league-leading 35 goals at even strength.

Speaking of youngsters, New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal took home the Calder Memorial Trophy (best rookie) after racking up 22 goals and 63 assists. The 63 helpers ranked fifth among all players, while his 85 points were the most among rookies by a whopping 20-point margin.

Finally, Gerard Gallant was honored as the NHL's Coach of the Year when he took the Jack Adams Award following the Vegas Golden Knights' record-setting season. In the franchise's first year of existence, Gallant led the Golden Knights to a 51-24-7 finish—good for 109 points and a Pacific Division crown.

According to ESPN.com's Arash Markazi, the Western Conference champions are "the first modern-era expansion team in the NHL, NBA, NFL or MLB to win its division in its inaugural season, excluding mergers and all-expansion divisions."

Beyond the awards, the night was defined by the NHL's commitment to honor those affected by tragedy over the past year.

That meant recognizing first responders, survivors and victims of October's shooting in Las Vegas, members of the Humboldt Broncos and members of the hockey team from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

"The kids are working extremely hard to make sure that their voices are heard," Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo said of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas students, per ESPN.com's Greg Wyshynski. "The strength that they're showing is unbelievable. I'm just proud to be part of that community. They're relentless. They're not stopping. It's beautiful to see a generation like that, that knows what they want and how to accomplish it."