Mexico Federation Fined $10K for 'Discriminatory' Chants vs Germany in World Cup

Victor R. Caivano/Associated Press

FIFA issued a $10,000 fine to the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) after Mexican supporters engaged in "discriminatory and insulting chants" during El Tri's 1-0 2018 World Cup victory over Germany, ESPN's Rene Tovar reported.

According to Tovar, security personnel will consider removing any supporters who continue to engage in the chants during future matches.

The Guardian's Victor Balta explained the chant in question is "homophobic slang for a male sex worker" and that the insult dates back to potentially the mid-2000s.

Mexico national team striker Javier Hernandez spoke to supporters on social media, asking them to cease with the chant.

"To all Mexican fans in the stadiums, don't shout 'p--o'" Hernandez said on Instagram, per Reuters' Andrew Downie. "Let's not risk another sanction."

El Tri's next match is Saturday against South Korea. They sit tied atop Group F with Sweden, which defeated South Korea 1-0 on Monday.

Downie reported FIFA has three designated observers at each match of the World Cup to any identify discriminatory acts or chants during the action.