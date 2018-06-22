South Korea vs. Mexico: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

YURI CORTEZ/Getty Images

After producing one of the biggest results in their FIFA World Cup history with a win against Germany, Mexico's next assignment is South Korea on Saturday.

El Tri were excellent in their showdown with the world champions, as they broke in sensational style in the first half, eventually going ahead through a fine Hirving Lozano goal. After half time they defended manfully against swathes of pressure.

South Korea were the antithesis of their vibrant opponents when they took on Sweden, losing 1-0 in a dreadful encounter. They will need to produce a much better display if they're to get anything here.

Here is the latest team news for this fixture, the key viewing details and a closer look at how this Group F encounter is set to play out.

Team News

Juan Carlos Osorio would be harsh to make too many alterations following his side's excellent win over the Germans. Meanwhile. after their loss in the first game, South Korea boss Shin Tae-yong will surely look to add some more attacking impetus to his side and is without the injured Park Joo-ho.

Likely South Korea XI: Cho Hyun-woo; Lee Yong, Jang Hyun-soo, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Min-woo; Lee Jae-sung, Ki Sung-yueng, Lee Seung-woo; Hwang Hee-chan, Kim Shin-wook, Son Heung-min

Likely Mexico XI: Guillermo Ochoa; Carlos Salcedo, Hugo Ayala, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo; Hector Herrera, Andres Guardado; Miguel Layun, Carlos Vela, Hirving Lozano; Javier Hernandez

Date: Saturday, June 23

Time: 4 p.m. (BST), 11 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: ITV (UK), FOX (U.S.)

Live Stream: ITV Hub (UK), FOX Sports Go (U.S.)

Match Preview

Mexico's performance against Germany was rightly lauded around the globe, as it contained so many different admirable facets.

In the first period they got their tactical blueprint spot on, as El Tri ripped through a pedestrian German midfield on the counter and exposed their defence. Before Lozano opened the scoring, Mexico should've been ahead already.

Then, when the inevitable German pressure came, they were able to dig in and defend for their lives. As we can see here, Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe rated El Tri as one of the best teams in the tournament based on their first game, with their upcoming opponents among the worst:

Lozano's individual effort has been one of the standout ones of the World Cup too, as he terrorised Germany.

The PSV Eindhoven man was tipped as a player to watch ahead of the tournament and he showed exactly why, as his searing pace, close control and composure in dangerous areas left the world champions dazed.

The Scouted Football account summed up what was an impressive performance and a memorable day for the World Cup debutant:

Given what we witnessed from South Korea in their first match, it's tough to see how they will contain the vibrant attacking play of Mexico.

In addition, against Sweden they were unable to muster any major chances of their own, with little fluency on show in the final third. Based on their early outing, they appear to be the weakest team in the group.

Football blogger Chris Miller noted that South Korea were unable to get their star man, Son, into any dangerous positions:

Mexico will face a different test here, as their Saturday opponent surely won't allow them to exploit many chances to break. Despite needing a win, South Korea will most likely sit deep, stifle and try to grab a goal.

But Mexico will have too much for them. In midfield El Tri have more class and up top, the trident of Hernandez, Vela and Lozano will be too good to keep out. With three points, Mexico can take a big step towards the knockout stages.

Prediction: South Korea 0-2 Mexico