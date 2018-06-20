Saquon Barkley, Carson Wentz, Ezekiel Elliott Lead NFL Jersey Sales, Per Report

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Saquon Barkley has yet to play in an NFL game, but that isn't stopping New York Giants fans from buying mass quantities of his jersey.

Per Dick's Sporting Goods, Barkley has the league's best-selling jersey, ahead of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller round out the top five. New England Patriots quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Tom Brady checks in at No. 9.

Broncos defensive end Bradley Chubb (No. 7), New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (No. 8) and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (No. 10) are among the rookies who also rank in the top 10.

Baker Mayfield, who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Browns, is at No. 12.