Saquon Barkley, Carson Wentz, Ezekiel Elliott Lead NFL Jersey Sales, Per Report

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 20, 2018

FILE - In this Monday, June 4, 2018, file photo, New York Giants' Saquon Barkley warms-up during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in East Rutherford, N.J. Speed, power, quickness, smarts, good hands. The Penn State product and No. 2 pick overall in the draft has it all. What he needs is knowledge. He has to learn a new playbook for coach Pat Shurmur and then pick up all the little adjustments that turn a college star into one of the NFL’s elite. And it has to be done in roughly four months. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Saquon Barkley has yet to play in an NFL game, but that isn't stopping New York Giants fans from buying mass quantities of his jersey. 

Per Dick's Sporting Goods, Barkley has the league's best-selling jersey, ahead of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. 

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller round out the top five. New England Patriots quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Tom Brady checks in at No. 9.  

Broncos defensive end Bradley Chubb (No. 7), New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (No. 8) and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (No. 10) are among the rookies who also rank in the top 10. 

Baker Mayfield, who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Browns, is at No. 12.     

