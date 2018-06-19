Report: 44-Year Old Terrell Owens Put on CFL's Edmonton Eskimos' Negotiation List

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Wide receiver Terrell Owens hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2010 season and is 44 years old, but that reportedly hasn’t stopped a Canadian Football League team from demonstrating interest in him.

According to David William Naylor of TSN, the Edmonton Eskimos added the former San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals playmaker to their negotiation list.

There is no questioning the 2018 Hall of Fame inductee’s resume from a production standpoint considering he was a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro selection who is all over the receiving record books.

His 1,078 receptions are eighth all-time, his 15,934 receiving yards are second all-time and his 153 touchdown catches are third all-time.

While there are certainly questions about his age and whether he will continue to be such a dominant force if he inks a contract with the Eskimos, he did turn heads recently with a blistering 40-yard dash time, as Fox Sports shared:

That type of speed would be a problem for opposing secondaries, and Owens was always a physical receiver during his career who was capable of battling through traffic and coming down with contested catches.

The days of Owens serving as one of the best receivers in the NFL are over, but the Eskimos apparently liked what they saw from the 44-year-old given this latest move.