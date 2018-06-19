Simms & Lefkoe: Jay Gruden Rapping 50 Center, T.O. Crushes the 40, Plus More!

Bleacher Report

It's our Wednesday edition of Simms & Lefkoe!

On today's episode of the show, the guys discuss Odell Beckham's ridiculous arm, Julio Jones workouts with T.O. and RG3's attempts to nurture Lamar Jackson.

Later in the show, the guys discuss whether Josh Allen has a stronger arm than Cam Newton and why Todd Haley loves the Browns' quarterback room.

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

