Jose Altuve Takes Overall Lead in 2nd Update of AL 2018 MLB All-Star Voting

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

After trailing in the initial ballot release, reigning American League MVP Jose Altuve has overtaken Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts as the top vote-getter for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game.

MLB Communications released the latest update Tuesday:

It's no surprise Altuve has gained the lead. The Houston Astros have won 12 games in a row, and their second baseman has hit .346 over the last week and .408 over the last 15 days. For the season, the five-time All-Star leads the majors with a .342 average and ranks third in the AL with a .398 on-base percentage. He also has five home runs, 19 doubles, two triples and 37 RBI.

Meanwhile, Betts is hitting just .200 over the last week after a two-week stint on the disabled list. That doesn't take away from his spectacular season, though. He has a .340 batting average with 18 home runs, 19 doubles and 38 RBI in 2018. He ranks second in the AL with a .419 OBP.

MLB's home run leader Mike Trout (23 HR) is also in line to start, as he ranks behind only Betts in the outfield. The 26-year-old has made the AL All-Star team in all six of his full seasons, and this season appears to be no different.

After this round of balloting, no team is projected to have more than one starter among position players. A handful of teams have multiple players in the top two at a respective position, but catcher and first base are the only positions that are not runaways.

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (12 home runs at the position to lead MLB) held the top spot for catchers in the initial release. However, Wilson Ramos of the Tampa Bay Rays (hitting .285 to lead AL catchers) has jumped out in front with a nearly 60,000-vote lead.

MLB Communications released the National League update Monday:

Per the updates, the top two vote-getters reside in the AL. Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman leads all NL players with 1.4 million votes, putting him more than 100,000 back of the overall lead.

The next AL voting update will be released next Tuesday.