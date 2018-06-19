Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs (40-28) and Los Angeles Dodgers (37-33) will square off in a doubleheader on Tuesday after rain and a power outage prevented Monday's series opener from taking place. In that game, the Cubs were listed as home underdogs for just the second time this season, and both times have come with Tyler Chatwood (3-5, 4.12 ERA) on the hill.

MLB betting line: The Dodgers opened as -126 favorites (wager $126 to win $100).

MLB betting pick: 4.9-4.1, Dodgers

Why the Dodgers can pay on the MLB lines

Chatwood is still expected to start the first game of the doubleheader, which is good news for the Dodgers since he is 2-3 with a 4.83 ERA in seven starts at Wrigley Field this year. The 28-year-old right-hander has struggled mightily with his control in his first season in Chicago, totaling 58 walks and 58 strikeouts in 63.1 innings.

Los Angeles will go with Kenta Maeda (4-4, 3.61 ERA) opposite Chatwood, and the team has won three of his last four starts. Maeda has allowed two runs in 19.2 innings during those three victories.

Why the Cubs can pay on the MLB lines

While the Cubs may be underdogs again in the first game, they figure to have an advantage in the second with Mike Montgomery (2-2, 3.31 ERA) expected to make his fifth start of the year. Montgomery had been one of their best relievers prior to heading to the starting rotation out of necessity with Yu Darvish on the shelf, and he has delivered recently by allowing one run or less in each of his past four outings.

Chicago will also be happy to face one its former players in Los Angeles starter Rich Hill (1-2, 6.20 ERA), with his team losing the previous four times he has managed to pitch at least an inning. Hill (finger blister) is coming off the disabled list here and starting for the first time since May 19.

Smart betting pick

The Dodgers and Cubs have become rivals the last couple seasons due to their consecutive head-to-head matchups in the National League Championship Series. That said, Chicago has dropped seven of their past eight meetings, including the 2017 NLCS in which Los Angeles won in five games.

Prior to that, the Cubs took five of six games from the Dodgers, including three in the 2016 NLCS en route to winning the World Series. Los Angeles has played better overall lately though, winning 11 of 14, so look for the road team to get the best of Chicago and continue its recent series dominance.

MLB betting trends

Los Angeles is 5-1 in its last six games.

Los Angeles is 9-1 in its last 10 games on the road.

The total has gone under in seven of Chicago's last 10 games.

