Ranking QB Expectations for NFL's Rookie Class

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The 2018 quarterback class will be the most scrutinized in NFL history.

Five quarterbacks were drafted in the opening frame for the first time this century. Each possesses obvious ability, but as always, their games were picked apart throughout the predraft process, and those negatives won't be soon forgotten.

The Cleveland Browns chose Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick despite his lack of prototypical physical traits. New York Jets fans will point toward Sam Darnold's collegiate turnover rate the second he makes his first mistake. Josh Allen is considered a project. Josh Rosen will have to prove he loves the game. Have the Baltimore Ravens converted Lamar Jackson to wide receiver yet?

Each rookie has a veteran buffer in place to stem the obvious allure of starting the youngster before he's prepared to take over an offense.

None of them need to immediately start unless they earn that designation. If they don't, they shouldn't be viewed as busts (as some will inevitably claim).

Instead, expectations for each should be a sliding scale based on individual skill sets and settings.