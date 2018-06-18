Simms & Lefkoe Mailbag: Gruden's Play Calls, Locker Room Hazing, Moss vs. Deion

Bleacher Report

It's a mailbag edition of Simms & Lefkoe!

On today's edition of the podcast, Simms and Lefkoe answer your questions, including Simms' favorite Gruden play call, Randy Moss vs. Deion Sanders, whether the Philadelphia Eagles should retire Nick Foles' number and much more!

Follow us @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram to tell us what you think of the show!

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.