Simms & Lefkoe Mailbag: Gruden's Play Calls, Locker Room Hazing, Moss vs. Deion

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJune 19, 2018

The Simms & Lefkoe Podcast
The Simms & Lefkoe PodcastBleacher Report

It's a mailbag edition of Simms & Lefkoe!

On today's edition of the podcast, Simms and Lefkoe answer your questions, including Simms' favorite Gruden play call, Randy Moss vs. Deion Sanders, whether the Philadelphia Eagles should retire Nick Foles' number and much more!

Follow us @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram to tell us what you think of the show!

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

Link to Media

To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.

Related

    Report: Julio and Falcons in a 'Bad Place'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Julio and Falcons in a 'Bad Place'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Thomas Doesn't Have Leverage in This Holdout

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Thomas Doesn't Have Leverage in This Holdout

    Doug Farrar
    via Bleacher Report

    Early Peek at Hottest Future HC Candidates

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Early Peek at Hottest Future HC Candidates

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Look Who Got a 99 Madden Rating

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Look Who Got a 99 Madden Rating

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report