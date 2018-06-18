Colombia vs. Japan Betting Odds Preview, World Cup 2018 Prediction, Analysis

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Colombia will be aiming to shake off a dismal conclusion to their run through CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying when they kick off their 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage schedule with Tuesday's Group H matchup against Japan at Mordovia Arena in Saransk.

Colombia vs. Japan World Cup matchup analysis

The Cafeteros eked out a second straight World Cup berth despite going winless in their final four qualifying matches, but face a struggling Japanese side that enters Russia 2018 with just one win in their past six matches across all competitions.

Colombia enjoyed a breakthrough at the 2014 World Cup, marching to the quarter-finals while posting a 4-0-1 win-draw-loss record. However, the Cafeteros endured a difficult run through World Cup qualifying. The squad compiled a 7-6-5 record while posting just two victories in their final nine outings, and needed a 1-1 draw with Peru in their final qualifying match to earn a berth at Russia 2018.

Japan closed out their pre-tournament friendly schedule with a 4-2 win over Paraguay as +230 underdogs on June 12. That proved to be a much-needed victory for the Samurai Blue, who have struggled since going undefeated in AFC World Cup qualifying. In addition to their win over Paraguay, Japan has posted recent wins over lightweights New Zealand, North Korea, and China, but are 0-0-5 in their past five games against national sides bound for Russia 2018.

The Samurai Blue are winless in three previous meetings with Colombia including a crushing 4-1 loss in group stage action at the 2014 World Cup. However, Japan will have much to play for in Tuesday's contest following news of serious earthquake in the Japanese city of Osaka, which has reportedly directly impacted members of the national squad.

