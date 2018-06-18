Barry Trotz Resigns as Capitals Head Coach After Winning 2018 Stanley Cup

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 28: Head coach Barry Trotz of the Washington Capitals speaks to the media after his team's 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game One of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on May 28, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Barry Trotz is concluding his Washington Capitals coaching tenure on a high note, resigning from his post after helping lead the team to its first Stanley Cup victory.

The Capitals confirmed Trotz's decision Monday, and he provided a statement about the move, per CNN's Jill Martin:

"After careful consideration and consultation with my family, I am officially announcing my resignation as head coach of the Washington Capitals. When I came to Washington four years ago we had one goal in mind, and that was to bring the Stanley Cup to the nation's capital. We had an incredible run this season culminating with our players and staff achieving our goal and sharing the excitement with our fans. I would like to thank Mr. [Ted] Leonsis, Dick Patrick and Brian MacLellan for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this great organization. I would also like to thank our players and staff who worked tirelessly every day to achieve our success."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Trotz Resigns as Head Coach of Capitals

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Trotz Resigns as Head Coach of Capitals

    NHL.com
    via NHL.com

    Tippett Hired as Senior Adviser for Seattle Group

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Tippett Hired as Senior Adviser for Seattle Group

    NHL.com
    via NHL.com

    DSP Is Hopeful He Has Found a Home with the Capitals

    Washington Capitals logo
    Washington Capitals

    DSP Is Hopeful He Has Found a Home with the Capitals

    NBC Sports Washington
    via NBC Sports Washington

    Domi Calls Joining Canadiens 'Huge Honor' After Trade

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Domi Calls Joining Canadiens 'Huge Honor' After Trade

    NHL.com
    via NHL.com