Barry Trotz Resigns as Capitals Head Coach After Winning 2018 Stanley Cup

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Barry Trotz is concluding his Washington Capitals coaching tenure on a high note, resigning from his post after helping lead the team to its first Stanley Cup victory.

The Capitals confirmed Trotz's decision Monday, and he provided a statement about the move, per CNN's Jill Martin:

"After careful consideration and consultation with my family, I am officially announcing my resignation as head coach of the Washington Capitals. When I came to Washington four years ago we had one goal in mind, and that was to bring the Stanley Cup to the nation's capital. We had an incredible run this season culminating with our players and staff achieving our goal and sharing the excitement with our fans. I would like to thank Mr. [Ted] Leonsis, Dick Patrick and Brian MacLellan for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this great organization. I would also like to thank our players and staff who worked tirelessly every day to achieve our success."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.