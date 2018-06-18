Erik Kramer's Ex-Wife Cortney Baird Afraid He's Going to Kill Her and Daughter

CHARLES BENNETT/Associated Press

Cortney Baird, the wife of former NFL quarterback Erik Kramer, told police she fears for her life after Kramer threw several household objects at her during a June altercation, according to TMZ Sports.

Kramer was ultimately arrested on domestic violence charges and released the next day, though he was given a restraining order and told to stay away from Baird and the couple's daughter. But Baird remains fearful that Kramer will come after her despite the court order.

"I am terrified that he is out looking for me at this very moment and will kill me and my daughter," Baird said.

She has since filed for a divorce.

