Erik Kramer's Ex-Wife Cortney Baird Afraid He's Going to Kill Her and Daughter

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2018

Chicago Bears lineman Andy Heck, middle, provides protection for quarterback Erik Kramer from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Ellis (98) during the third quarter of the Bears' 13-12 win Sunday, Oct. 18, 1998, at Soldier Field in Chicago. Kramer went 18-of-30 for 233 yards and one touchdown. (AP Photo/Charles Bennett)
CHARLES BENNETT/Associated Press

Cortney Baird, the wife of former NFL quarterback Erik Kramer, told police she fears for her life after Kramer threw several household objects at her during a June altercation, according to TMZ Sports

Kramer was ultimately arrested on domestic violence charges and released the next day, though he was given a restraining order and told to stay away from Baird and the couple's daughter. But Baird remains fearful that Kramer will come after her despite the court order.

"I am terrified that he is out looking for me at this very moment and will kill me and my daughter," Baird said.

She has since filed for a divorce.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

