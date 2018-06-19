World Cup 2018 Standings: Predicting Tuesday's Scores and Results

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Hosts Russia will return to the pitch for their second match of the World Cup on Tuesday, as they can book their spot in the next round when they take on Egypt in Group A. Meanwhile, all four Group H teams will kick off their campaigns, with Colombia facing Japan and Poland going up against Senegal.

Russia lead Group A ahead of Uruguay on goal difference, while Egypt and Saudi Arabia have yet to grab a point. If the Russians beat the Pharaohs, they're through to the next round.

Here are the predictions for Tuesday's action, and how the groups will look when the day is over.

Group H (Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1.Colombia, 1, +2, 3

2. Poland, 1, 0, 1

3. Senegal, 1, 0, 1

4. Japan, 1, -2, 0

Group A (Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Russia, 2, 5, 4

2. Uruguay, 1, 1, 3

3. Egypt, 2, -1, 1

4. Saudi Arabia, 1, -5, 0

Colombia 3-1 Japan

Japan's recent World Cup record has been poor at best, and the ongoing turmoil surrounding the team could not have come at a worse time. Akira Nishino was appointed manager in April, and the team doesn't appear ready, losing three of their last four matches.

The Colombians are in a much better position and boast superior individual talent, with the likes of James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao coming off impressive seasons. Los Cafeteros have depth, athleticism and are battle-tested after going through the difficult CONMEBOL qualifying campaign.

Poland 2-2 Senegal

Group H is a tricky one to predict, as all four teams are more than capable of qualifying for the next round, thanks to some superb individual talent.

Many liked Poland's chances of beating out Senegal and Japan for second place until a few weeks ago, when they lost star defender Kamil Glik to a shoulder injury. It's unclear when he'll return:

The best defender on the pitch on Tuesday will likely be wearing opposing colours―Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly had another great year in Italy, and a strong World Cup campaign could earn him a move to an even bigger club.

With Sadio Mane and Robert Lewandowski on the same pitch, fans should expect attacking fireworks.

Russia 1-1 Egypt

Egypt haven't been the same team since Mohamed Salah went down with an injury in the UEFA Champions League final, losing their final friendly before the tournament and the opener against Uruguay.

Before the tournament started, they were still expected to finish second in the group, as many believed Russia wouldn't do much on home soil. But following their 5-0 demolition of Saudi Arabia, it's hard to look past the hosts, who know even a draw against Egypt will put them in a solid position, courtesy of their goal difference.

Even if Salah plays, he won't be at full fitness, lacking any kind of match rhythm. In Russia, against the in-form Aleksandr Golovin, that makes for a tough outing for the Africans.