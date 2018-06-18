Aaron Rodgers, Antonio Brown, Aaron Donald Get 99 Rating in Madden NFL 19

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2018

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers passes against the Carolina Panthers during a NFL game at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images)
Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

It appears as though Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald will be the top-ranked players in Madden 19, all claiming the prestigious 99 rating, according to Steve Noah of Operation Sports and Miguel Lozada:

Those selections shouldn't come as a huge surprise. Donald was Pro Football Focus' top-ranked player in 2017, while Brown came in at No. 7. Rodgers spent most of the season injured and didn't make the list, though the six-time Pro Bowler and two-time MVP is widely considered one of the elite players in the NFL.

Of course, the primary debate surrounding these rankings will be Rodgers coming in ahead of Tom Brady (97). All Brady did last year was win the MVP and lead the Patriots to the Super Bowl, where they came up just short against the Philadelphia Eagles.

