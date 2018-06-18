WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Results: Did WWE Get It Right with Briefcase Winners?

Credit: WWE.com

Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss were the duo standing tall with briefcases in their possession following WWE Money in the Bank 2018—and while Bliss had already taken full advantage of her anytime, any place title shot before the pay-per-view had even gone off air, did WWE pick the right winners in both matches?

With such a vast array of star talent in both matches, it was perhaps inevitable that, no matter who won the bouts on the night, fans would be upset about a failure to pick a different star to earn the coveted briefcase.

So here's a closer look at both matches, and whether Strowman and Bliss were the right picks by WWE.

Alexa Bliss

It's perhaps open to interpretation as to what the true significance of someone winning a Money in the Bank briefcase—but it's a fair assumption that orindarily, it's a chance to catapult someone back into the main event scene after a time away from it.

So in that regard, Alexa Bliss was categorically the wrong choice here—but that should be taken as a compliment.

Given Bliss' popularity, momentum and prestige among Raw's women's division, it's easy to argue that she didn't need a Money in the Bank briefcase to get back into the title scene on Monday nights. That would have been accomplished fairly easily without a guaranteed title shot.

But it's clear that, given what happened later in the night, there was never any intent of Bliss holding on to the briefcase for a prolonged period.

If the plan was for a cash-in much later in the year, then a candidate like Becky Lynch—who is well overdue a push back into title contention—would have been a better fit.

As it is, Bliss was perhaps the only choice if the plan was to keep Ronda Rousey away from the title, but avoid pinning a clean defeat on her.

So given the wider implications, Bliss probably was the right pick on this particular occasion.

Braun Strowman

Whereas two or three women had a strong case to claim the Money in the Bank briefcase in Chicago, almost every single competitor in the men's match was a credible winner.

Again, if the intention from WWE is to push someone new into the main event scene, Strowman was the wrong pick on Sunday night.

Who would have been better? Guys like Samoa Joe—who is being underused lately on SmackDown—and The Miz, who is well overdue a return to the WWE Championship picture.

But again, like with Bliss and the women's division, it seems highly likely that there is already a clear path for when and where Strowman will cash his briefcase in.

Minutes had passed from the pay-per-view going off air before Strowman had declared that he wanted to get his hands on Brock Lesnar.

With Lesnar surely certain to defend the Universal Championship at or before SummerSlam, perhaps Strowman will gatecrash any potential match with Roman Reigns, much like Bliss did on Sunday night in Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey?

There were a host of guys who perhaps needed the briefcase more than Strowman. In that regard, it makes him the wrong pick—but with a desperation to get the belt off Lesnar and into a more suitable, full-time pair of hands sooner, rather than later, Strowman gets the nod.