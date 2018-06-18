College World Series 2018: Bracket Predictions, Start Times for Tuesday Schedule

Joel Reuter@JoelReuterBRFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2018

Texas second baseman Kody Clemens, center, follows from the dugout the eighth inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game against Arkansas in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 17, 2018. Arkansas won 11-5. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The 2018 College World Series continues on Tuesday with two more games from TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.

Texas and Florida will be fighting for their tournament lives in the elimination bracket, while Arkansas and Texas Tech will look to remain undefeated.

Ahead is a breakdown of the day's action.

      

Games

Matchup: Texas vs. Florida

When: 2 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN

Prediction: Florida

     

Matchup: Arkansas vs. Texas Tech

When: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN

Prediction: Texas Tech

     

Analysis

Kacey Murphy
Kacey MurphyMichael Woods/Associated Press

Action will begin on Tuesday with the second elimination game at this year's College World Series.

The Texas Longhorns lost 11-5 on Sunday when Arkansas exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the sixth innings.

They'll likely turn to junior Chase Shugart (15 GS, 6-3, 4.37 ERA, 90.2 IP) on the mound with the season on the line. The right-hander was a 12th-round pick by the Boston Red Sox and he threw six strong innings against Tennessee Tech in the Super Regionals last time out.

Also looking to avoid elimination will be Florida, the No. 1 team in the nation during the regular season.

Jackson Kowar
Jackson KowarMatt Stamey/Associated Press

The Gators lost to Texas Tech by a score of 6-3 on Sunday, as the Red Raiders tagged Florida ace Brady Singer for nine hits and five runs (two earned) over 6.1 innings of work.

Next up in the rotation for Florida is No. 33 overall pick Jackson Kowar (17 GS, 9-5, 3.24 ERA, 105.2 IP) as the Gators will look to keep their hopes of repeating as national champions alive.

That game will be followed by the two winners from Sunday's slate of games.

After exploding for 11 runs against Texas, the Arkansas Razorbacks will look to keep things rolling against a dangerous Texas Tech offense.

Kacey Murphy (15 GS, 8-5, 3.12 ERA, 92.1 IP) is the probable starter for Arkansas, while Caleb Kilian (10 GS, 9-2, 3.04 ERA, 68.0 IP) looks like the guy for Texas Tech.

Texas Tech (8.2 RPG, third in NCAA) had one of the most dangerous offenses in the nation, while Arkansas (3.57 ERA, 29th in NCAA) was one of the best pitching teams in the country.

Who will come out on top?

    

All individual stats courtesy of The Baseball Cube, while team stats come via NCAA.com.

