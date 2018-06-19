NHL Mock Draft 2018: Order of Selections and 1st-Round Predictions

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Buffalo Sabres have remained at or near the bottom of the NHL for years. They have not been to the playoffs since the 2010-11 season.

They had the No. 2 pick in the 2015 NHL draft and selected Jack Eichel after the Edmonton Oilers picked Connor McDavid. The Sabres have the No. 1 pick this year, and that means they have the opportunity to take No. 1 prospect Rasmus Dahlin, an 18-year-old defenseman from Sweden.

Dahlin is one of the highest-rated defensemen to come along in the draft in many years, and he's further along than Niklas Lidstrom, Victor Hedman and Erik Karlsson were at a similar age.

Does that mean that Dahlin will surpass those three Swedish defensemen in terms of overall career achievements? No, but he is at an excellent starting point.

He will almost certainly be the No. 1 draft pick, and it seems quite likely that he will be wearing a Buffalo Sabres uniform, and it is quite unlikely the Sabres will trade the pick.

Here's our mock draft with three days to go before the NHL conducts the actual selection meeting at American Airlines Arena in Dallas.

Round 1

1. Buffalo Sabres: D Rasmus Dahlin, Frolunda (Sweden)

2. Carolina Hurricanes: RW Andrei Svechnikov, Barrie (OHL)

3. Montreal Canadiens: RW Filip Zadina, Halifax (QMJHL)

4. Ottawa Senators (optional to COL): D Noah Dobson, Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL)

5. Arizona Coyotes: LW Brady Tkachuk, Boston University (NCAA)

6. Detroit Red Wings: D Quinn Hughes, Michigan (NCAA)

7. Vancouver Canucks: C Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Assat, Liga (Finland)

8. Chicago Blackhawks: D Evan Bouchard, London (OHL)

9. NY Rangers: RW Oliver Wahlstrom, US National Development Team

10. Edmonton Oilers: D Adam Boqvist, SuperElit (Sweden)

11. NY Islanders: RW Vitaly Kravtsov, Chelyabninsk (KHL)

12. NY Islanders (from CGY): C Barrett Hayton, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

13. Dallas Stars: LW Joel Farabee, US National Development Team:

14. Philadelphia Flyers (from STL): LW Grigori Denisenko, Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

15. Florida Panthers: RW Martin Kaut, HC Dynamo Parduce (Czech)

16. Colorado Avalanche: D Ty Smith, Spokane (WHL)

17. New Jersey Devils: C Joseph Veleno, Drummondville (QMJHL)

18. Columbus Blue Jackets: LW K'Andre Miller, US National Development Team

19. Philadelphia Flyers: C Rasmus Kupari, Karpat (Finland)

20. Los Angeles Kings: D Rasmus Sandin, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

21. San Jose Sharks: C-LW Liam Foudy, London, (OHL)

22. Ottawa Senators (from PIT): RW Serron Noel, Oshawa (OHL)

23. Anaheim Ducks: C-RW Akil Thomas, Niagara (OHL)

24. Minnesota Wild: C Jacob Olofsson, Timra IK (Sweden)

25. Toronto Maple Leafs: D Mattias Samuelsson, US National Development Team

26. NY Rangers (from BOS): C Ryan McLeod, Mississauga (OHL)

27. Chicago Blackhawks (from NSH): RW Dominik Bokk, Vaxjo (Sweden, Junior)

28. NY Rangers (from TBL): D Alexander Alexeyev, Red Deer (WHL)

29. St. Louis Blues (from WPG): C Isac Lundestrom, Drummondville (QMJHL)

30. Detroit Red Wings (from VGK): D Jared McIsaac, Halifax (QMJHL)

31. Washington Capitals: D Bode Wilde, US National Team Development

A closer look

RW Andrei Svechnikov

While there is no doubt that Dahlin is the best player in the draft, Svechnikov's status has improved dramatically in recent months, and there is probably a bigger gap between No. 3 choice Filip Zadina and Svechnikov than there is between Svechnickov and Dahlin, according to NHL insider and scouting analyst Bob McKenzie of TSN.

Svechnikov is an offensive force who has size, skating ability and a nose for scoring goals. He can score off the rush, go to the net, make creative plays and display a relentlessness when he smells an opportunity to score goals.

He scored 40 goals and added 32 assists for Barrie, and he should be ready to contribute at the NHL level right away.

RW Filip Zadina

Zaedina is a highly skilled performer who will play a 200-foot game and deliver in big games. He is a natural goal scorer and he also has the mentality to look for his shot whenever he has the puck in the offensive zone.

Zadina scored 44 goals in 467 games for the Halifax Mooseheads, and he also handed out 38 assists. Zadina has more than enough size at 6'1" and 192 pounds to hold his own down low and not get knocked out of the picture. He will battle and he will score goals.

LW Brady Tkachuk

The younger brother of the Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk, Brady will go to the net and establish position even if he has to eat a few elbows along the way. Tkachuk has the size at 6'3" and 196 pounds to engage bigger forwards and defensemen and still find a way to win the battle.

Tkachuk plays with a mean streak and will help the team that drafts him play with a physical edge. He may be difficult to keep off an NHL roster since he is so hungry to contribute on an every-game basis.

D Noah Dobson

The Senators need help everywhere, and if they make a move with Karlsson at the draft, the need on the blue line will be extreme.

They need help in that area any way, and Dobson is a solid all-around defenseman who is going to do an excellent job in his own zone, and he can also move the puck quite well and create offense. The 6'3", 179-pound Dobson is not in Karlsson's class when it comes to creating offense, but he may be stronger in his own zone.

Dobson has excellent all-around skills who should be a talented player in the NHL for years.

All stats, heights and weights courtesy of Elite Prospects.