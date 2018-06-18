Dennis Green to Be Inducted into Vikings' Ring of Honor on Sept. 23

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings will induct Dennis Green into the team's Ring of Honor this season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com:

Green, who died in 2016 at the age of 67, spent 10 seasons as the head coach in Minnesota, going 97-62 while leading the Vikings to eight postseason appearances.

