Dennis Green to Be Inducted into Vikings' Ring of Honor on Sept. 23

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2018

31 Oct 1999: Head coach Dennis Green of the Minnesota Vikings watches from the sidelines during a game against the Denver Broncos at the Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. The Vikings defeated the Broncos 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr /Allsport
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings will induct Dennis Green into the team's Ring of Honor this season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com:

Green, who died in 2016 at the age of 67, spent 10 seasons as the head coach in Minnesota, going 97-62 while leading the Vikings to eight postseason appearances.

                                                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

