Dennis Green to Be Inducted into Vikings' Ring of Honor on Sept. 23

Dennis Green to Be Inducted into Vikings' Ring of Honor on Sept. 23June 18, 2018
The Minnesota Vikings will induct Dennis Green into the team's Ring of Honor this season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com:
Vikings will induct former head coach Dennis Green in the club’s Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony at the game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, September 23, at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Green, who died in 2016 at the age of 67, spent 10 seasons as the head coach in Minnesota, going 97-62 while leading the Vikings to eight postseason appearances.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
