World Cup 2018 Scores: Latest Results and Tuesday's Schedule

Sweden got their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign started with a 1-0 victory over South Korea on Monday, and the video assistant referee was crucial in deciding another match in Russia.

Captain Andreas Granqvist calmly converted a 65th-minute penalty after referee Joel Aguilar looked to the VAR system and made the right call to award the Swedes a spot-kick in the midst of a South Korean counter-attack.

Sweden are level on points with Mexico at the top of Group F after El Tri's surprising 1-0 win over defending champions Germany on Sunday.

Belgium open their tournament against Panama at the Fisht Olympic Stadium on Monday, before England take on Tunisia in the other Group G matchup at the Volgograd Arena later in the evening.

Read on for a roundup of Monday's results and a look toward Tuesday's schedule, featuring a Group H slate set to bring an end to the first round, before Group A contenders Russia and Egypt get the second round of pool games under way.

Monday's Results

Sweden 1-0 South Korea

Belgium vs. Panama, 6 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

England vs. Tunisia, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Tuesday's Schedule

Colombia vs. Japan, 3 p.m. local time/1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET

Poland vs. Senegal, 6 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

Russia vs. Egypt, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Granqvist Adds Gloss to Sweden's Fine Start

Sweden centre-back Granqvist continued to lead his side as a captain should and scored his fourth penalty in his last six competitive internationals, ensuring his team took maximum spoils in their Group F debut.

Janne Andersson's side were unfortunate not to leave the clash with a wider margin of victory in the end, but Granqvist's tidy finish from 12 yards was all that was required in the end, via Fox Soccer (for U.S. viewers):

ITV Football provided a look at the penalty for those in the UK:

Only four of Sweden's 15 shots found their way on target to indicate a big part of their problem, per WhoScored.com, while South Korea issue was more obvious, as they failed to land a shot on target in 90 minutes.

Swede No. 1 Robin Olsen had an easy day's work against a tame Korean attack, and football writer Paul Little didn't hold back in his assessment on the Asian challengers:

It was a messy and at-times stuttered clash, largely down to the disruption caused by the lack of discipline from both teams, per Squawka:

Sweden will know improvements are needed if they're to beat either Germany or Mexico, but Monday's curtain-raiser was an effective first test of the tournament.

We've almost seen every team at this World Cup in action now, with Tuesday announcing the arrival of Group H combatants Colombia, Japan, Senegal and Pot 1 seeds Poland.