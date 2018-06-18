World Cup 2018 Scores: Latest Results and Tuesday's Schedule

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJune 18, 2018

Sweden's defender Andreas Granqvist (2nd-R) greets the fans following their victory during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between Sweden and South Korea at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on June 18, 2018. (Photo by Martin BERNETTI / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images)
MARTIN BERNETTI/Getty Images

Sweden got their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign started with a 1-0 victory over South Korea on Monday, and the video assistant referee was crucial in deciding another match in Russia.

Captain Andreas Granqvist calmly converted a 65th-minute penalty after referee Joel Aguilar looked to the VAR system and made the right call to award the Swedes a spot-kick in the midst of a South Korean counter-attack.

Sweden are level on points with Mexico at the top of Group F after El Tri's surprising 1-0 win over defending champions Germany on Sunday.

Belgium open their tournament against Panama at the Fisht Olympic Stadium on Monday, before England take on Tunisia in the other Group G matchup at the Volgograd Arena later in the evening.

Read on for a roundup of Monday's results and a look toward Tuesday's schedule, featuring a Group H slate set to bring an end to the first round, before Group A contenders Russia and Egypt get the second round of pool games under way.

        

Monday's Results

Sweden 1-0 South Korea

Belgium vs. Panama, 6 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

England vs. Tunisia, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

        

Tuesday's Schedule

Colombia vs. Japan, 3 p.m. local time/1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET

Poland vs. Senegal, 6 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

Russia vs. Egypt, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

       

Granqvist Adds Gloss to Sweden's Fine Start

Sweden centre-back Granqvist continued to lead his side as a captain should and scored his fourth penalty in his last six competitive internationals, ensuring his team took maximum spoils in their Group F debut.

Janne Andersson's side were unfortunate not to leave the clash with a wider margin of victory in the end, but Granqvist's tidy finish from 12 yards was all that was required in the end, via Fox Soccer (for U.S. viewers):

ITV Football provided a look at the penalty for those in the UK:

Only four of Sweden's 15 shots found their way on target to indicate a big part of their problem, per WhoScored.com, while South Korea issue was more obvious, as they failed to land a shot on target in 90 minutes.

Swede No. 1 Robin Olsen had an easy day's work against a tame Korean attack, and football writer Paul Little didn't hold back in his assessment on the Asian challengers:

It was a messy and at-times stuttered clash, largely down to the disruption caused by the lack of discipline from both teams, per Squawka:

Sweden will know improvements are needed if they're to beat either Germany or Mexico, but Monday's curtain-raiser was an effective first test of the tournament.

We've almost seen every team at this World Cup in action now, with Tuesday announcing the arrival of Group H combatants Colombia, Japan, Senegal and Pot 1 seeds Poland.   

Related

    Live: Belgium vs. Panama

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Live: Belgium vs. Panama

    Barry Glendenning
    via the Guardian

    'We Were Broke. Not Just Poor' — Lukaku's Epic Struggle

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    'We Were Broke. Not Just Poor' — Lukaku's Epic Struggle

    The Players' Tribune
    via The Players' Tribune

    Panama's World Cup 'Like Something Handed Down from God'

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Panama's World Cup 'Like Something Handed Down from God'

    Sid Lowe
    via the Guardian

    Croatia Send Kalinic Home from World Cup for Refusing to Play

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Croatia Send Kalinic Home from World Cup for Refusing to Play

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report