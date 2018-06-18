World Cup 2018 Scores: Latest Results and Tuesday's Schedule

World Cup 2018 Scores: Latest Results and Tuesday's ScheduleJune 18, 2018
Sweden got their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign started with a 1-0 victory over South Korea on Monday, and the video assistant referee was crucial in deciding another match in Russia.
Captain Andreas Granqvist calmly converted a 65th-minute penalty after referee Joel Aguilar looked to the VAR system and made the right call to award the Swedes a spot-kick in the midst of a South Korean counter-attack.
Sweden are level on points with Mexico at the top of Group F after El Tri's surprising 1-0 win over defending champions Germany on Sunday.
Belgium open their tournament against Panama at the Fisht Olympic Stadium on Monday, before England take on Tunisia in the other Group G matchup at the Volgograd Arena later in the evening.
Read on for a roundup of Monday's results and a look toward Tuesday's schedule, featuring a Group H slate set to bring an end to the first round, before Group A contenders Russia and Egypt get the second round of pool games under way.
Monday's Results
Sweden 1-0 South Korea
Belgium vs. Panama, 6 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET
England vs. Tunisia, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET
Tuesday's Schedule
Colombia vs. Japan, 3 p.m. local time/1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET
Poland vs. Senegal, 6 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET
Russia vs. Egypt, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET
Granqvist Adds Gloss to Sweden's Fine Start
Sweden centre-back Granqvist continued to lead his side as a captain should and scored his fourth penalty in his last six competitive internationals, ensuring his team took maximum spoils in their Group F debut.
Janne Andersson's side were unfortunate not to leave the clash with a wider margin of victory in the end, but Granqvist's tidy finish from 12 yards was all that was required in the end, via Fox Soccer (for U.S. viewers):
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Cool as you like! Granqvist places the penalty to give Sweden a 1-0 lead over South Korea. https://t.co/9qjZ9TQMCg
ITV Football provided a look at the penalty for those in the UK:
ITV Football @itvfootball
GOAALLL!! Granqvist converts the penalty and Sweden have the lead thanks to the veteran centre-back! https://t.co/Zxl3IvefeC
Only four of Sweden's 15 shots found their way on target to indicate a big part of their problem, per WhoScored.com, while South Korea issue was more obvious, as they failed to land a shot on target in 90 minutes.
Swede No. 1 Robin Olsen had an easy day's work against a tame Korean attack, and football writer Paul Little didn't hold back in his assessment on the Asian challengers:
Paul Little @little_football
South Korea are the worst side I've seen so far. At least the Saudis tried to play.
It was a messy and at-times stuttered clash, largely down to the disruption caused by the lack of discipline from both teams, per Squawka:
Squawka Football @Squawka
#KOR = 23 fouls #SWE = 20 fouls Sweden and South Korea committed 43 fouls between them in their Group E match; more than in any other game at the 2018 #WorldCup so far. https://t.co/VmOAiWNfZD
Sweden will know improvements are needed if they're to beat either Germany or Mexico, but Monday's curtain-raiser was an effective first test of the tournament.
We've almost seen every team at this World Cup in action now, with Tuesday announcing the arrival of Group H combatants Colombia, Japan, Senegal and Pot 1 seeds Poland.
Live: Belgium vs. Panama