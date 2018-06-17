James Ellsworth Helps Carmella Beat Asuka at Money in the Bank in WWE Return

Credit: WWE.com

James Ellsworth made his triumphant return to WWE on Sunday night, helping Carmella retain the SmackDown Live Women's Championship at Money in the Bank 2018.

Ellsworth dressed up as Asuka and stood on the apron, leaving the challenger at a complete loss:

Shortly after Ellsworth revealed his true identity, Carmella delivered the Princess Kick to Asuka for the win.

Given his status as a cult favorite among wrestling fans, Ellsworth's first appearance on WWE programming since November naturally sent social media into a frenzy:

Carmella has already established herself as a credible champion and one of the toughest wrestlers in the women's division. If Asuka is unable to thwart the duo of Carmella and Ellsworth, then the rest of the SmackDown roster may have trouble dethroning the champ.