Women Reportedly Miss WWE Events to Rehearse Ladder Match; Sparks Fan Criticism

A lack of women's matches at WWE live events on Friday and Saturday were reportedly the result of WWE's female Superstars preparing for their Money in the Bank ladder match at Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

According to Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com, there was fan backlash on social media due to the fact that no women's bouts took place at a house show in Peoria, Illinois, on Friday, as well as the house shows in Champaign, Illinois, and Dubuque, Iowa, on Saturday.

Middleton noted that the women's wrestlers were already in Chicago to rehearse the highly anticipated ladder match.

Although not every female Superstar in WWE will be part of the ladder match, many of the company's top women's performers are set to compete in it.

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Lana, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Ember Moon and Natalya make up the field vying to earn a contract for a guaranteed shot at the Women's Championship at any time.

The first women's Money in the Bank ladder match took place at last year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, and it was won by Carmella.

Another was held two weeks later due to a controversial finish that involved James Ellsworth, and Carmella was once again victorious.

Carmella successfully cashed in her contract to beat Charlotte for the SmackDown Women's Championship two nights after WrestleMania 34.

The Princess of Staten Island will defend that title against Asuka on Sunday, while most of the rest of the women's roster will vie to become the second Ms. Money in the Bank.

