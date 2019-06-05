Indians' Carlos Carrasco Placed on IL After Being Diagnosed with Blood Condition

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Indians placed starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco on the 10-day injured list with a non-baseball medical condition.

"Carlos was recently diagnosed with a blood condition following several weeks of feeling lethargic," the team said in a statement. "While in the information-gathering stage, Carlos is stepping away from baseball activities to explore the optimal treatment and recovery options, the details of which will be conveyed at Carlos and his family's discretion."

The Indians added it's unclear when he'll return to the mound but that he should be back at some point this season.

In 2019, the 32-year-old has posted a 4-6 record with a 4.98 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 12 appearances.

Despite never being named an All-Star, Carrasco has been one of the best, most consistent pitchers in the American League over the past several seasons.

Last year, Carrasco made 32 appearances (30 starts) and finished with a 17-10 record, 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 231 strikeouts in 192 innings pitched.

Perhaps the only thing that prevented Carrasco from enjoying a career year was a stint on the injured list in June with a right elbow contusion after he got hit with a comebacker.

The previous campaign was unquestionably Carrasco's best season, as he went 18-6 with a 3.29 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 226 strikeouts in 200 innings.

Carrasco also finished fourth in the AL Cy Young voting in 2017.

Although he made at least 30 starts in three of four seasons entering 2019, the Venezuela native has struggled with injuries at times.

The Indians' greatest strength in recent years has been their starting rotation, and that continues to be the case in 2019, even with Mike Clevinger and Corey Kluber missing significant time.

With Carrasco out as well, Trevor Bauer and Shane Bieber will have to be even better, with Zach Plesac potentially figuring into the mix.