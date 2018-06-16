Denmark's William Kvist Stretchered off with Injury vs. Peru at 2018 World Cup

SARANSK, RUSSIA - JUNE 16: William Kvist of Denmark is carried off the pitch on a stretcher during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group C match between Peru and Denmark at Mordovia Arena on June 16, 2018 in Saransk, Russia. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Denmark midfielder William Kvist was stretchered off during the first half of his country's opening Group C match against Peru at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Saturday.

Kvist left the pitch in the 34th minute at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk. 

Ajax's Lasse Schone was brought on to replace Kvist.

The Danes' No. 7 collided with Peru forward Jefferson Farfan. Kvist appeared to catch a knee in the ribs from the 33-year-old Lokomotiv Moscow forward.

Kvist was injured after colliding with Farfan.
Elsa/Getty Images

Losing Kvist is a blow for Denmark coach Age Hareide. The veteran defensive midfielder only played sparingly for Copenhagen this season, but his experience and tenacity in the middle helps shield the defence.

His ability to anchor midfield also affords Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen greater freedom to get forward and probe for chances.

Fortunately for Hareide, Schone is a more than worthy replacement for former Wigan Athletic, Fulham and VfB Stuttgart man Kvist.

Schone made 35 appearances across all competitions for Ajax and found the net 11 times. He also chipped in with three assists. Schone may offer more to Denmark's play going forward, even if Hareide is likely to miss Kvist's discipline and savvy.

Schone entered the fray as Kvist's replacement.
Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The Danes will hope an important squad man isn't lost for the tournament.

