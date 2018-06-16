Johnny Manziel on CFL Opener: 'I Want a Win for This Team. It's More Than Me'

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Johnny Manziel won't be in the starting lineup for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' season opener, but the former Cleveland Browns quarterback showed his maturity Friday while supporting starter Jeremiah Masoli.

"We're all behind Jeremiah, starting tomorrow," Manziel said, per the Associated Press (via ESPN). "More than anything, I want a win for this team. It's more than me. It's more than just one individual. It's a team effort, and it takes everybody we have on this roster to go out and win games."

On Saturday, Hamilton begins its 2018 season against the Calgary Stampeders, a team that came one win away from a championship before losing in the Grey Cup last season.

While the team signed Manziel in May as the quarterback attempts to make a return to the NFL, he wasn't able to win the starting job from Masoli, who played at Oregon and Ole Miss during his college career.

"I would say Jeremiah is doing very, very well," Tiger-Cats coach June Jones said in May, per Mike Rodak of ESPN. "Until something creates for me to take him out of there, I would say he'll be our starter for the whole year, hopefully, and win the Grey Cup."

Manziel, a first-round pick in 2014, will need to wait for now.