Matt Kemp, Robinson Chirinos Suspended 1 Game for Bench-Clearing Brawl

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp and Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos were both ejected for their roles in Wednesday's bench-clearing incident, but they both now face additional discipline.

Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reported Friday that MLB has handed down one-game suspensions to both players. DiGiovanna added that Kemp is appealing his ban.

The benches cleared after Kemp ran Chirinos over in a play at the plate in the bottom of the third inning:

