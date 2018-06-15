Matt Kemp, Robinson Chirinos Suspended 1 Game for Bench-Clearing Brawl

Matt Kemp, Robinson Chirinos Suspended 1 Game for Bench-Clearing BrawlJune 15, 2018
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp and Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos were both ejected for their roles in Wednesday's bench-clearing incident, but they both now face additional discipline.
Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reported Friday that MLB has handed down one-game suspensions to both players. DiGiovanna added that Kemp is appealing his ban.
The benches cleared after Kemp ran Chirinos over in a play at the plate in the bottom of the third inning:
