Matt Kemp, Robinson Chirinos Suspended 1 Game for Bench-Clearing Brawl

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2018

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels, left, restrains Los Angeles Dodgers' Matt Kemp as Kemp scuffles with Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp and Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos were both ejected for their roles in Wednesday's bench-clearing incident, but they both now face additional discipline.

Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reported Friday that MLB has handed down one-game suspensions to both players. DiGiovanna added that Kemp is appealing his ban.

The benches cleared after Kemp ran Chirinos over in a play at the plate in the bottom of the third inning:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    1 Realistic Trade Every MLB Team Should Make

    MLB logo
    MLB

    1 Realistic Trade Every MLB Team Should Make

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Marlins Man Loses $1.5 Million to Embezzlement

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Marlins Man Loses $1.5 Million to Embezzlement

    palmbeachpost
    via palmbeachpost

    MLB Not Pleased at Release of Terry Collins Video

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Not Pleased at Release of Terry Collins Video

    Craig Calcaterra
    via HardballTalk

    A's Sign First-Round Pick Kyler Murray

    MLB logo
    MLB

    A's Sign First-Round Pick Kyler Murray

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area