NHL Draft 2018: Updated Order and Mock Draft After Stanley Cup Final

Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images

The NHL draft might be the only time of year when each team (and fanbase) is consumed with the same emotion: hope.

One week after games begin in October, some organizations will feel disappointed. Others may think that overachieving could be possible. But from the opening puck drop to the hoisting of the Stanley Cup, all 31 franchises will generally differ in how they are vibing.

Not at the draft, though. At the draft, every general manager has the aspiration of finding the next great superstar for his squad. And failing that, they want to identify everyday NHL players who can contribute at the professional level.

The 2018 NHL draft presents one of the more unique groups in recent memory. Aside from the first two selections, most franchises will have target lists that differ greatly from one another. That's usually the case once the first nine or 10 selections are off the board, but this class could go any number of ways.

That makes it a lot of fun to contemplate as we approach the big day on Friday.

Dave Reginek/Getty Images

1. Buffalo Sabres: D Rasmus Dahlin, Frolunda (SHL)

2. Carolina Hurricanes: RW Andrei Svechnikov, Barrie (OHL)

3. Montreal Canadiens: LW Filip Zadina, Halifax (QMJHL)

4. Ottawa Senators: D Adam Boqvist, Brynas (SHL)

5. Arizona Coyotes: D Quinton Hughes, US Under 18

6. Detroit Red Wings: RW Oliver Wahlstrom, US Under 18

7. Vancouver Canucks: D Noah Dobson, A-Bathurst (QMJHL)



8. Chicago Blackhawks: D Ty Smith, Spokane (WHL)

9. New York Rangers: RW Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Assat Pori (SM-liiga)

10. Edmonton Oilers: D Evan Bouchard, London (OHL)

11. New York Islanders: LW Brady Tkachuk, Boston University

12. New York Islanders (via Calgary Flames): C Joe Veleno, Drummondville (QMJHL)

13. Dallas Stars: LW Joel Farabee, USNTDP (USHL)

14. Philadelphia Flyers (via St. Louis Blues): C Rasmus Kupari, Karpat Oulu (SM-liiga)

15. Florida Panthers: LW/RW Dominik Bokk, Vaxjo Lakers (SHL/SuperElit)

16. Colorado Avalanche: D Ryan Merkley, Guelph (OHL)

17. New Jersey Devils: D Bode Wilde, US Under 18

18. Columbus Blue Jackets: C Barrett Hayton, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

19. Philadelphia Flyers: RW Vitaly Kravtsov, Chelyabinsk (KHL)

20. Los Angeles Kings: C Ryan McLeod, Mississauga (OHL)

21. San Jose Sharks: C Isac Lundestrom, Lulea HF (SHL)

22. Ottawa Senators (via Pittsburgh Penguins): RW Serron Noel, Oshawa, (OHL)

23. Anaheim Ducks: Rasmus Sandin, D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

24. Minnesota Wild: C Jacob Olofsson, Timra IK (Allsvenskan)

25. Toronto Maple Leafs: D K’Andre Miller, US U18 (NTDP)

26. New York Rangers (via Boston Bruins): C/W Akil Thomas, Niagara (OHL)

27. Chicago Blackhawks (via Nashville Predators): D Mattias Samuelsson, US U18 (NTDP)

28. New York Rangers (via Tampa Bay Lightning): D Alexander Alexeyev, Red Deer (WHL)

29. St. Louis Blues (via Winnipeg Jets): D Jonathan Tychonick, Penticton (BCHL)

30. Detroit Red Wings (via Vegas Golden Knights): C Bo Groulx, Halifax (QMJHL)

31. Washington Capitals: LW Grigori Denisenko, Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

D Rasmus Dahlin, Frolunda

While we saw Andrei Svechnikov pick up steam through the course of the season, Rasmus Dahlin has steadfastly remained the consensus best player available in the 2018 NHL draft. He has all the tools needed to become an elite defenseman at the NHL level, and generally, the only way to land a high-end defender is to draft one.

Dahlin is a remarkable skater who can dangle for days. It will be interesting to see whether he will be allowed to break out of the zone with slick moves once he arrives—few things will anger a head coach quicker than turning the puck over at your own blue line by trying to be cute with the puck—but there's no denying he's got tons of talent.

Players like the 6'3", 185-pound defenseman don't come along often. He was dominant in the SHL as a teenager and should be able to start playing in the NHL in 2018-19. Look for Dahlin to make an immediate impact on a Buffalo Sabres team that badly needs a difference-maker on the back end.

RW Andrei Svechnikov, Barrie

While it is widely assumed that Dahlin will be selected first overall, draft analysts like Steve Kournianos of Sporting News see the top of the class as more of a 1A-1B type situation. In a recent column, he wrote that "...neither [Dahlin] nor Svechnikov has done enough to definitively prove one prospect has the higher upside than the other. "

That makes Svechnikov one heck of a consolation prize for the Carolina Hurricanes.

While it's highly unlikely that he jumps Dahlin as the No. 1 pick, he could well end up being one of the top goal scorers of his generation. He reminds scouts of Alex Ovechkin and Patrik Laine when they were teenagers, except Svechnikov is better defensively than they were at the same age.

There is no such thing as a lock when it comes to the draft, but he's about as close to a slam dunk as you can get. Svechnikov is physically ready for the NHL and should be playing in the league next season.

LW Filip Zadina, Halifax

Some analysts aren't fans of phrases like "clutch," but Filip Zadina has developed a reputation as a player who can elevate his game when it matters most. That isn't something that can be coached or taught; a skater either has ice in his veins or he doesn't.

Zadina does.

He's an electric offensive talent who has fan favorite written all over him. Zadina is a consistent offensive threat who doesn't appear to be particularly streaky, and he is lethal from high-danger scoring areas.

While his upside isn't quite as high as Svechnikov's, Zadina could still evolve into a high-octane top-line wing who can play in all three zones and lead his team when the going gets tough.