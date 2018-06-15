This Father's Day, Baseball Is Family Affair for Vlad Guerrero Jr, Top Prospects

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJune 15, 2018

  1. Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester

  2. Sports World Got Hyped for the Fortnite Pro-Am

  3. Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer

  4. Iceland's Thunderclap Is Something Else

  5. Ovi Is Living His Best Life

  6. France Are Having Some Fun Before WC

  7. New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style

  8. Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland

  9. Double Amputee Hikes to the Top of Pikes Peak

  10. 3-Sport Phenom Chooses Pro Baseball Career

  11. 2x SB Champ Now Launching HRs in Pro Baseball

  12. 'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today

  13. Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge

  14. Everybody Wants to Be Friends with Neymar

  15. She Recovered from a Stroke to Make It to WCWS

  16. Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again

  17. Simulating the World Cup on FIFA

  18. Olympians Flipping for #GymasticsFailChallenge

  19. Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral

  20. FIFA 18 World Cup Edition Is Coming

Right Arrow Icon

Father's Day is coming up and MLB is soon to be full of the sons of former big league players. From Vlad Guerrero Jr. to Fernando Tatis Jr. these famous sons will soon make an impact in the majors. 

Watch above.

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    MLB Not Pleased at Release of Terry Collins Video

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Not Pleased at Release of Terry Collins Video

    Craig Calcaterra
    via HardballTalk

    1 Realistic Trade Every MLB Team Should Make

    MLB logo
    MLB

    1 Realistic Trade Every MLB Team Should Make

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB Attendance Continues to Fall

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Attendance Continues to Fall

    Craig Calcaterra
    via HardballTalk

    Twins Option Miguel Sano to Single-A

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Twins Option Miguel Sano to Single-A

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report