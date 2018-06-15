This Father's Day, Baseball Is Family Affair for Vlad Guerrero Jr, Top Prospects

This Father's Day, Baseball Is Family Affair for Vlad Guerrero Jr, Top ProspectsJune 15, 2018
Father's Day is coming up and MLB is soon to be full of the sons of former big league players. From Vlad Guerrero Jr. to Fernando Tatis Jr. these famous sons will soon make an impact in the majors.
Watch above.
