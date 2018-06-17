The Best Player at Every Position in the NFL

1 of 16

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

There are some great quarterbacks in the NFL. Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints and Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers are no-doubt, mortal-lock first-ballot Hall of Famers.

However, annoying though it may be, it's the Golden Boy's world. Everyone else just lives in it.

Tom Brady might not have the biggest arm in the NFL. He's certainly not the fleetest of foot.

But Brady is a winner.

In 18 NFL seasons, he has amassed a 196-55 record. Yes, you read that right. Brady is 141 games over .500.

Never mind the 37 playoff starts, 27 victories, eight Super Bowls and five rings.

Over the last three years, the best sixth-round pick in NFL history has a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 96-to-17.

Again, yes, you read that right. Plus-79.

Brady isn't just the best quarterback in the NFL right now. He's the best there's ever been.