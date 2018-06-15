How the Women of Iran Are Winning Their Own World Cup Battle

4 of 5

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Stretched along the grass on one side of the walkway is a flag in support of Iranian women to enter their own stadiums, and just past the banner three women sit on a bench, alongside a man.

They are casually dressed in jeans and T-shirts, but with Iran flags painted on their faces.

It's easily apparent that this is a family of four, with the father on one end and his wife sat between their two daughters.

One of the daughters, Sharabanoo, tells me what the day means to her.

"It has been tough to get here because the price of the dollar has been rising, but we have managed it. Also, it is nice not to be dressed like this," she says, pointing to the picture of her Fan ID, in which she is wearing a hijab.

"It makes a difference to me, how I dress. We want to be free. We want to have a choice over what we wear when we are in the streets. I am more happy wearing these clothes.

"It is the first time we have all travelled together like this as a family to a football match, and we are very excited. Iran does not have the same help as other teams in terms of the matches we play or boots the players wear. But we believe we can win."

An Iranian journalist, Alireza Ashraf, has helped interpret while I speak to the family, and he joins me for food at an Oktoberfest-style restaurant called Aplenhaus next to the stadium.

We settle at a long bench, next to a group of friends who drink big tankards of beer and watch Egypt v Uruguay on a giant screen. The women of the group are every bit as wrapped up in the whole drinks and football as their male counterparts.

I ask Alireza what he thinks of the situation with women going to games in their own country, and whether it can change.

"For the women, just being here is a release of emotion," he says. "They love being here and they are making the most of this big opportunity. I actually have a good feeling about this moment.

"Since the team qualified, there has been more talk about the fact Iranian women cannot go to stadiums in our country, and it is a good thing. Some people have now been convinced that they do deserve that right, but others in power still need convincing.

"More and more people are supporting this campaign, and the authorities talk about the fact they should do it. But it's difficult to convince everyone in the government. I think it can be solved in the next three or four years, though. I do. Step by step."