NHL Free Agents 2018: Top Players on Market Following Stanley Cup Final

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

If your favorite team is looking for big-name help during NHL free agency, the odds are good it will wind up entering the second week of July disappointed.

This is one of the weakest free-agent classes in recent memory, and it is being propped up by two players who could end up re-signing with their current clubs before July 1 rolls around.

That doesn't mean we shouldn't be excited by the prospect of various skaters inking fresh contracts with new clubs, however.

The right free-agent signing could shore up a third defense pairing, give an organization much-needed depth at center or even create some competition for the No. 1 goalie position—and not one of these scenarios is undesirable.

It's just that 2018 is a bit short on star power. Regardless, there is help available to general managers who are willing to pay for it this summer.



Kathy Willens/Associated Press

John Tavares

New York Islanders fans were able to breathe a sigh of relief on Thursday, when NHL insider Darren Dreger reported that John Tavares has been in contact with the club on a daily basis throughout June. He's "focusing on negotiations with the Islanders on an extension," which is great news for the Isles.

Until ink hits paper, though, Tavares is the de facto top free agent who could hit the open market on July 1. Perhaps the 27-year-old has a change of heart and wants to see what kind of offers come his way.



He's made it this far, right?

We don't know the offer New York is tabling for Tavares, but it seems safe that it is rolling out the proverbial red carpet for the franchise center.

And the Islanders should be doing everything they can to retain Tavares' services; he will remain the best potential free agent until he isn't anymore.

Nick Wass/Associated Press

John Carlson

The drop-off after Tavares and John Carlson is considerable—they are the only two game-breakers who could switch sides come July.

Since this time last year, we have been wondering what kind of contract Carlson could fetch. From 2014-15 through 2016-17, only 10 defensemen averaged more points per game than the Washington Capitals blueliner, so it was evident a sizable payday was coming his way.



Yet in 2017-18, Carlson elevated his game even more, and thus propelled his value even higher.

No defender accumulated more points than he did during the regular season, and he led all defensemen in points during the playoffs. He anchored the Capitals' all-important power play during their Stanley Cup run and proved he could be the guy on a championship team.



As such, teams that view themselves as a championship contender will line up for Carlson's services should he reach free agency. The hope in Washington is he will re-sign with the Capitals, and general manager Brian MacLellan told the press the team will do "everything" it can to keep him. So he may not make it to July 1.

If he does, though, he stands to become one of the most handsomely paid defensemen in professional hockey.

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

James van Riemsdyk

For all the hoopla that Tavares and Carlson are the gems of this free-agency class, James van Riemsdyk may end up being the headliner of the group. Tavares could re-sign any day now, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Carlson stay in D.C.

That would make JVR arguably the most effective free agent available. The Toronto Maple Leafs probably can't afford to hang on to the big-bodied wing, and forwards who score goals still get paid big bucks in the NHL.

And with Van Riemsdyk, his finishing ability will be the main draw of signing him. The notion he just scores goals might be a bit unfair, however. Over the past three seasons, he's helped the Maple Leafs generate more shots on goal whenever out on the ice, and he's produced even-strength points like a first-line forward even though he has received third-line (borderline fourth-unit) minutes.

He will probably never be a darling of the stats community, but Van Riemsdyk could thrive if given the right opportunity. Is he ever going to be one of the best two-way forwards in the NHL? Probably not. But he is strong offensively and thrives on the power play.

As long as he's not asked to do too much, Van Riemsdyk will fit in nicely with a new squad.